News

Premier League form table updated ahead of Newcastle v Wolves – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to follow up their midweek FA Cup progress with a Premier League win at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side with a 3pm kick-off on Saturday at home to Wolves.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table on Saturday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Wolves:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Forest 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 2 Man City 3

Then the same for Wolves and their last six PL matches:

Wolves 1 Sheff Utd 0

Spurs 1 Wolves 2

Wolves 0 Brentford 2

Chelsea 2 Wolves 4

Wolves 3 Man U 4

Brighton 0 Wolves 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now in eleventh place in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats, with fifteen goals scored and sixteen conceded.

Whilst Wolves are seventh in the form table.

They have ten points from three wins, one draw and two defeats, with ten goals scored and nine conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on the morning of Saturday 2 March 2024:

This feels like a massive match for Newcastle United.

A win would guarantee at least top six in the Premier League form table, maybe even top four.

Far more importantly of course, victory over Wolves could well take Newcastle United up to seventh this weekend in the full PL table and possibly only four points off Man U in sixth.

Anything less than a win for NUFC and I think a case of remaining in no-man’s land, not really going anywhere. Indeed, a defeat for Newcastle and a win for Chelsea at Brentford, would see Newcastle drop into the bottom half of the Premier League.

It is so tight with only two points separating seventh to tenth and if Newcastle United are to have a positive late run in the league, it definitely feels like for me anyway, that it needs to start today at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports