News

Premier League clubs wage bills – New report compares Newcastle United to their rivals

An interesting new piece of analysis has looked at Premier League clubs wage bills.

The analysis comes from Swiss Ramble, who modestly describes himself as a ‘Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football.’

His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

This table from Swiss Ramble shows the various Premier League club wage bills, using the most recent available figures:

The Swiss Ramble analysis is looking at the most recent available figures, including those for clubs in the last couple of season when they (Leicester, Watford, Leeds etc) were in the top tier.

The year shown after each club is 2023 equals the 2022/23 wage bill, 2022 is the 2021/22 wage bill.

Looking towards the top end of this Premier League clubs wage bills table and the largest seven wage bills show, are figures from the 2022/23 season (obviously these are the latest possible available ones as nobody has current 2023/24 season ones).

No surprise to see which six clubs are at the top, with Newcastle United in seventh.

The Newcastle United £187m wage bill for 2022/23 is absolutely dwarfed by Manchester City and their £423m, way over twice as much as NUFC ‘s, £236m higher.

Liverpool’s (£374m) is exactly double Newcastle’s, £187m higher.

Whilst Chelsea (£360m) and Man U (£331) are also pretty much double that of NUFC, £173m and £144m higher respectively.

Tottenham (£253m) and Arsenal (£235m) are respectively ‘only’ £66m and £48m higher than Newcastle’s.

However, whilst Newcastle did bring in Tonali, Barnes and Livramento this season, I think the wage bills of Spurs and especially Arsenal’s will have increased far more than NUFC’s when we eventually get the stats for this current 2023/24 season.

These stats above show yet again that whilst Newcastle United are making undoubted progress on and off the pitch, there is still a long long way to go, especially when it comes to competing on wages with the usual suspects. I think for sure that the strategy will continue, whereby Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will look to identify and sign younger players, before they reach their full potential on the pitch and their transfer fees and wages are beyond NUFC’s current reach.