Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves today

Looking at this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Wolves to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media:

Martin Dubravka – Eddie Howe said after the Blackburn match that the keeper had been suffering from illness for some time and no way he could have played at Arsenal. However, despite not having been 100 per cent at Blackburn he was arguably man of the match, so he will be starting against Wolves in Pope’s ongoing absence.

Joe Willock – Eddie Howe wanting to get across the point that after so little football this season, that it will take time before Joe Willock is back to his ‘very best’ in the remainder of the season. As things stand though, I think still every chance that Willock will start against Wolves, rather than as an impact sub from the bench.

Alexander Isak – A bit like Joe Willock, the head coach stating that the Sweden international needs time to get back to his very best, but safe to assume I think that Isak definitely starts tomorrow, as then a nine day gap before Chelsea away.

Sven Botman – Eddie Howe making clear that Sven Botman is up for selection against Wolves and is ‘looking good’ having benefited from sitting out the match in midweek.

Elliot Anderson – The Head Coach says the young Geordie is not in the kind of condition ‘to play regularly yet’ and so the indication is that he will be on the subs bench again tomorrow, after his very brief cameo and cool penalty against Blackburn.

Matt Targett – Eddie Howe says the left-back is back training and close to returning now to availability but that the Wolves match will ‘come too early’ for Targett.

Whilst I see some fans with an incredible downer on Eddie Howe, I think he is doing a remarkable job with what has been thrown at him.

The last seven matches having seen just the one defeat to title chasing Arsenal, whilst four wins and two draws.

This is not saying everything has been perfect, far from it. However, to hear the way some have gone on, any neutral would think NUFC had been getting hammered week in week out these past couple of months or so.

Recent matches and Tuesday in particular, Eddie Howe has carefully managed the minutes on the pitch of various players, especially those returning from injury and trying to get back to 100 per cent match fitness BUT without having any major setbacks.

So Isak, Willock, Murphy, Barnes and Anderson, all got various levels of minutes on the pitch but none of them played the full game at Blackburn. Trippier was also taken off ahead of extra time, whilst Botman was given the entire night off.

Some brave decisions from Eddie Howe, as no doubt the drama queens amongst our fanbase would have came at the Head Coach from all kinds of angles if it had gone wrong in the penalty shoot out. Indeed, even the fact Newcastle United won, didn’t stop many of them…

Botman’s replacement Lascelles did ok but made a shocking error for the equaliser, whilst just imagine if Howe’s brave decision to bring Anderson on simply to take one of the penalties, had backfired and he’d missed? We would never have heard the last of it from the self-appointed critics!!!

Anyway. my take on all of this after the above, my best guesstimate of Newcastle team v Wolves…

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So that would be two changes from Tuesday

With Botman and Almiron coming in.

Lascelles and Murphy dropping to the bench.

I have no doubts that Eddie Howe will play what he sees as his strongest available team today, with nine days until the next match (Chelsea away) and the Head Coach having carefully managed the minutes of various players.

If my forecast of the Newcastle team v Wolves proves to be correct, that could then leave a decent bench of options, with the likes of Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Lascelles, Miley, Hall and Krafth likely to make up the bench, along with Karius.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports