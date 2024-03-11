Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Chelsea tonight

Looking at this Newcastle team v Chelsea.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to move up to seventh, via a win at Stamford Bridge.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Chelsea to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that Kieran Trippier won’t be available for this Chelsea match. The right-back also set to miss Man City on Saturday and the England squad get together this month, hopefully returning for the West Ham match at St James’ Park on 30 March.

No other reported new injuries, though Eddie Howe will still be missing the likes of Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Sandro Tonali tonight.

Whilst Lewis Hall of course isn’t available either, as Newcastle United currently have him on loan from Chelsea.

The Wolves match suggested that the likes of Isak, Barnes, Murphy, Barnes and Anderson are all getting very close to returning to 100 per cent, with then this nine day gap between matches surely only enhancing that.

It also appears that Matt Targett could well join them tonight, as the latest player to return to the matchday squad after long-term injury.

Anyway. my take on all of this after the above, my best guesstimate of Newcastle team v Chelsea…

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So that would be two changes from the Wolves match.

With Livramento and Almiron coming in.

Trippier out injured and Murphy dropping to the bench.

Very difficult to see Eddie Howe making wholesale changes, as it was very decent performance at both ends of the pitch for Newcastle United in that 3-0 win over Wolves. Indeed, maybe the enforced Tino for Trippier change might be the only one. However, on balance, I see Almiron as likely to start on the right, his workrate especially valued in away matches by Eddie Howe I think.

Unless any nasty surprises, another very decent bench, meaning that as he did so against Wolves, Eddie Howe able to bring on players such as Barnes and Anderson in the second half.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports