Pivotal Premier League point now reached for Newcastle United

This is it for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

A pivotal point reached.

There is no disaster this season, however, is there any chance of late glory with a surge to the Premier League finishing line?

If there is going to be any chance of that, then this weekend feels like it is where it has to really kick off / kick on.

This is how the Premier League table currently stands on Friday (1 March) morning:

These are some key Premier League fixtures this weekend…

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Brighton

Newcastle v Wolves

Man City v Man U

These six Premier League fixtures involve the six clubs in positions 6th to 11th in the table.

Five of them are playing away and one is playing at home at St James’ Park.

I can see very possibly / probably, all five of the away sides dropping points.

If Newcastle United can win and both West Ham and Brighton fail to win away, Eddie Howe’s side will end the weekend in seventh position, a massive pyschological boost in my opinion, ahead of the remainder of the season.

If as expected, we also see Man U lose at Man City, then if NUFC win, United would be only four points off Man U in sixth.

Eddie Howe and his players have completed all eight fixtures against the four who are clear at the top. No game is easy in the Premier League BUT some are easier than others for sure, in terms of chances of winning.

If Newcastle United can now pick up some real form and levels of performance, they have a remaining fixture list that has many potentially winnable games.

I also just wonder if Tottenham are going to fall away and give maybe another club a chance of grabbing fifth and a possible Champions League place.

Tottenham have won only three of their last seven Premier League matches and lost at home to Wolves last game…

Could Palace grab a surprise point at Spurs this weekend which if combined with a Newcastle win, would leave only eight points between the two clubs.

Spurs then have consecutive away games at Villa and Fulham, then looking further ahead, before their very final two PL matches, Tottenham have a run of four matches where they are away to Newcastle, home to Man City and Arsenal, then away at Liverpool.

It was March and April where United really kicked on last season and won eight games in a run of nine matches that effectively secured Champions League football, with that immaculate 6-1 demolition of Spurs the stand out match.

Every journey starts with a single step, so Newcastle United simply need to win against Wolves tomorrow and then begin a journey to see where it ends up…