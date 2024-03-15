News

Pep Guardiola admits how much he likes ‘exceptional’ Bruno Guimaraes

Pep Guardiola has been talking ahead of Saturday.

The Manchester City boss speaking ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola very keen to give his thoughts on one Newcastle United star in particular…

Pep Guardiola speaking ahead of Man City v Newcastle United in the FA Cup – 15 March 2024:

Pep Guardiola talking about Bruno Guimaraes:

“He is an exceptional holding midfielder.

“He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball.

“At set-pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up.

“I am sure he is part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”

Pep Guardiola on Eddie Howe:

“He started the club in a level, like us when we begin, we need support from behind, after the manager, then bring the club.

“Eddie has done it.

“I’m pretty sure they will take lessons for the future to be, every time, closer and closer.”

Pep Guardiola on injury and availability for Man City ahead of Saturday:

“Kevin [De Bruyne] is not ready.

“He already played in Anfield with some problems.

“But he’s getting better.

“He’s not ready for tomorrow but we spoke with the manager from Belgium, Domenico Tedesco, and he decided [ not to select him].

“I’m grateful because he didn’t feel good and he could recover for the rest of the season.

“He played well [at Anfield]. All the players have problems, but the day after he didn’t feel good, but it’s better to take care.

“Eddie (Ederson) is getting better, hopefully he’ll be ready after the international break.

“Tomorrow for sure [he is out]. He’ll have two weeks off then, he’ll recover, we’ll see how he feels. Hopefully as soon as possible.

“Yeah, Jack [Grealish] is getting better.

“He’ll be selected in the group [for this Newcastle United match].”

Pep Guardiola on the challenge Newcastle United pose:

“This season and previous ones since Eddie Howe was there and the people from Saudi Arabia took over, it’s always been tight games and we don’t expect anything different.

“We have an incredible chance at home with our people.

“We need in home games the support of our fans like we had against [Man] United, I don’t remember that environment for a long time.

“Tomorrow isn’t an exception.

“We need it to reach the semi-final at Wembley again.”