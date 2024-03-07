News

Paul Merson verdict on current Newcastle United situation, kind of…

Paul Merson has been discussing Newcastle United, kind of…

The former Arenal player speaking, with now approaching the twenty eighth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played thirty nine matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Chelsea.

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle:

“Chelsea are four points behind Newcastle with a game in hand, so this is an absolutely massive game for them.

“If they can win this and go on a bit of a run, it may not be all doom and gloom for Mauricio Pochettino, whose position at the club is likely to be re-evaluated at the end of the season.

“The blues are slowly getting better but they tend to have phases in games.

“They need to be more consistent over the 90 minutes to start winning more games.

“Chelsea have some nice games coming up and could end the season well, so I’m going for a 2-1 home win.

“Prediction: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1”

So is Paul Merson on the money here?

Well, nice of him to give us the one mention in his write-up, saying that Newcastle United are the team Chelsea are playing!

A bit of a funny match preview where it is only talking about one of the two teams…

Paul Merson reckons Chelsea are getting better and are set to finish the season well.

From what I have read and seen, the Chelsea fans have turned massively against Pochettino and his team, plus against the owners of course, they are even struggling to sell out Stamford Bridge on Monday for the Newcastle game, even though it holds less than forty thousand.

Earlier today, it was revealed that at least ten Chelsea players are set to be unavailable for this Newcastle United match.

As for that Paul Merson assertion that Chelsea are now playing better, well they have only won one of their last five Premier League matches and have conceded 12 goals in them, the latest game they were lucky to get a late draw against Brentford who had lost 10 of their last 12 PL matches.

Not taking anything for granted but Paul Merson chooses not to mention the fact that finally Eddie Howe is getting a bit of a squad back together and so many players such as Isak, Willock, Barnes, Anderson and Murphy are now back available.

With only one defeat (away at Arsenal) and five wins in their last eight matches in all competitions, Newcastle United are surely arguably the ones who are now suggesting they could finish the season strongly, especially with the returning players and the fact NUFC have played all eight PL games against the top four.

Maybe Paul Merson might have also thought it worthy of a mention that Eddie Howe’s side have won five of their last six games away from home.

Last week’s 3-0 win over Wolves means that if results go their way this weekend, a win at Chelsea could see Newcastle go up to seventh and only one point behind sixth placed Man U.

Monday night looking an interesting game for both Chelsea AND Newcastle United.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports