Opinion

Paul Merson intensive research on Newcastle United yet again paying dividends…

Paul Merson is paid these days to give his expert opinion on football.

There has been the ‘occasional’ suspicion in the past that the former Arsenal player might not spend a lot of time doing the essential homework before opening his mouth.

Well this time, Paul Merson has clearly once again put in some pretty intensive research…which has then paid big dividends, not!

Merson has been analysing the Manchester City v Newcastle United match on Saturday.

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Manchester City v Newcastle United in the FA Cup:

“I can’t see anything but a Manchester City win.

“I was at Stamford Bridge the other night – Anthony Gordon went off injured and Newcastle are letting in too many goals.

“There’s something missing at Newcastle at the moment but I can’t put my finger on it.

“Suddenly, they are very open.

“Not long ago, they were good to watch and tight at the back.

“The goals they conceded against Chelsea were also really poor – they had to score two worldies to make the scoreline a bit more respectable.

“I like Eddie Howe and I feel they’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries this season, but a handful of other clubs have also been ravaged by injuries.

“They can’t keep making excuses as the other day against Chelsea, they had a decent enough squad to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

“At the moment, Newcastle can’t really go out and splash the cash due to FFP restrictions, so I doubt they’ll pull the plug on Howe to start another project.

“I do feel sorry for them a little bit. They haven’t won a trophy in god knows how long and this is a stinking draw for them, let’s be honest.

“Prediction: Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 0”

So Newcastle United have ‘been a bit unlucky with injuries’ but other teams have had it just as bad.

Newcastle United ‘can’t keep making excuses’ and Eddie Howe ‘had a decent enough squad to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea’ on Monday.

Then also add in ‘Newcastle can’t really go out and splash the cash due to FFP restrictions’ at the moment.

Then of course the classic ‘There’s something missing at Newcastle at the moment but I can’t put my finger on it’ from Paul Merson.

I notice Paul Merson doesn’t list these imaginary Premier League clubs that have been just as badly as Newcastle with injuries. A BBC Sport report recently (see HERE) made clear just how much worse off this season Newcastle United have been with injuries than all of the other PL clubs. Then just these past two matches, Eddie Howe was hit with new injuries to the likes of Trippier, Barnes and Gordon!

As somebody put it so well on The Mag this week, the ridiculously long list of missing players this season isn’t a case of ‘excuses’, instead they are very valid ‘reasons’ that have impacted on Eddie Howe and NUFC.

Ironically, or is that amusingly, Paul Merson himself actually makes crystal clear the disadvantage have due to the way FFP works in making it so difficult for a club like Newcastle to cope when having so many injuries. The likes of Man City, Man U and Chelsea with far bigger turnovers, then have the freedom to spend far more on transfer fees and wages than Newcastle United currently.

So when Eddie Howe is missing so many key players so often, then it is a far far bigger problem than for those other clubs named, as they have far deeper squads.

Paul Merson says Newcastle had a strong enough squad on Monday to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

The 14 players Chelsea used on Monday cost some £620m, Pochettino had his first choice front six midfielders and attackers available and then brought another £120m worth of attacking / midfield talent off the bench, including £89m sub Mudryk who scored the winner.

As for Newcastle United, this was their squad that should have been able to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Chelsea

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak (and subs) Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley

So, can Paul Merson explain how this was such a strong NUFC squad when we had the likes of Pope, Trippier, Barnes, Joelinton, Tonali etc missing. Then Anderson and Targett were on the bench but not yet in a position to be considered fit enough to start.#

Then Gordon gets injured from the very start of that Chelsea match AND the still getting back to form and fitness Botman clears a ball only to Palmer on the edge of the box after six minutes and second choice keeper Dubravka lets a very embarrassing goal in as Jackson deflects the slow Palmer shot a couple of yards CLOSER to him and he still fails to save it!

Paul Merson says there is ‘something missing’ that he can’t put his ‘finger’ on, compared to when NUFC were good to watch and tight at the back.

Well, in the first 14 PL games of the season, Newcastle let in only 14 goals, in the next 14 PL matches NUFC have conceded 34.

Nick Pope had been outstanding, just as the previous season when no PL club conceded less than Newcastle United. At the end of November and start of December, Newcastle in the space of a week hammered Chelsea 4-1, drew 1-1 at PSG when cheated out of a win and totally dominated against Man U winning 1-0 (it should have been four or five as NUFC so on top). However, the end of that Man U match saw United lose Pope to injury and that was the injury which broke the camel’s back on top of all the numerous other ones.

So Paul Merson, that might just be the thing you can’t put your finger on!

In actual fact, Eddie Howe has worked minor miracles and despite the still ridiculous number of unavailable key players, before Chelsea he’d managed a run of five wins, two draws and just one defeat in eight matches.

I can’t argue with Merson’s 3-0 Man City prediction as of course they are big favourites. However, that isn’t the same as Newcastle United having no chance, in my opinion.

NUFC will need to take their chances when they come and everybody put in a massive defensive shift but it isn’t impossible.

As for Paul Merson, I can’t help but think of this classic scene from Blackadder Goes Forth…

Baldrick:

“The thing is, the way I see it, these days there is a war on.

“And ages ago there wasn’t a war on.

“So, there must have been a moment when there not being a war on went away, and there being a war on came along.

“So, what I want to know is.

“How did we get from one case of affairs to the other case of affairs?”

Captain Blackadder:

“Do you mean, how did the war start?”

Baldrick:

“Yeah”

An all-time comedy classic AND Blackadder isn’t bad either!