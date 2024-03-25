News

Opta predicted final 2023/24 Premier League table – Interesting

With the international interlude thankfully now coming to an end, all eyes will return to the Premier League table.

So many outcomes still to be decided.

Around a quarter of fixtures still to be played, before we see the final Premier League table.

Everything from title winners to relegation still up in the air.

Plus of course in between those two extremes, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League qualifiers.

This is how the current Premier League table looks as we approach the end of March fixtures:

When it comes to predicting what that final Premier League table will look like after the 38th round of fixtures on Sunday 19 May, Opta have done some analysis.

Using their latest data simulations, from Opta analysis has shown this as the most likely 2023/24 Premier League table come the end of the season:

Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Tottenham

Aston Villa

Man U

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Brighton

West Ham

Wolves

Fulham

Bournemouth

Brentford

Crystal Palace

Everton

Forest

Luton

Burnley

Sheff Utd

So, as things stand, Newcastle United predicted by Opta to finish seventh and be playing at least some kind of European football next season.

The fact that Newcastle have played all eight matches against the top four, means that none of the remaining 10 games look impossible to win and indeed, if Eddie Howe’s side can perform at a decent level, seventh spot is surely more than possible.

Needless to say, these next two home matches in rapid succession against West Ham on Saturday and Everton three days later, could be vital. Six points banked and United would be well set for the final run of eight Premier League games.

Newcastle United confirmed Premier League matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Wednesday 24 April 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm)

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Newcastle United fixtures, including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 24 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)