OPTA model predicts final Premier League table – Where Newcastle United will finish

Only a couple of months now until we see the final 2023/24 Premier League table.

Everything still to play for at so many different levels.

Including Newcastle United, as we look at things ahead of tonight’s match at Chelsea.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday afternoon:

A win at Stamford Bridge would take Newcastle United up to seventh and only four points below Man U in sixth.

Alternatively, defeat tonight would see Eddie Howe’s side remain in tenth and they would be only a point off dropping into the bottom half of the table.

Such tight margins, so how do you think the very final Premier League table will look in May?

A BBC Sport reports has got the statisticians at OPTA to put the remaining fixtures of all Premier League clubs through their ‘supercomputer’ model to predict who will finish where in the Premier League table at the end of the campaign.

This is how they see the top half of the Premier League ending up…

Newcastle United ending up in seventh according to OPTA, four points adrift of Man U and three clear of West Ham.

That would mean 18 more points from the remaining 11 NUFC matches.

Well, three points tonight for Eddie Howe and his team and I think Newcastle United could be aiming for a few more points than that, having already played all of the top four home and away.