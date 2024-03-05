Opinion

One of the most exciting young Newcastle United signings for many a year

It was good to see happy and smiling faces once again in the pub on Monday, the 3-0 Newcastle United win against Wolves at St James’ Park over the weekend certainly came as a welcome tonic.

Anthony Gordon has won the doubters over, those who weren’t too keen when we purchased him from the scouse mackems Everton in January 2023.

Flash is becoming a real fan favourite and is into double figures in the goal charts.

Tino Livramento is going to be a star and is one of the most exciting young Newcastle United signings for many a year.

Joe Willock has arrived back into the first team framework not a moment too soon. Boy how we have missed him this season.

I was reading during the week that the dour and chrome pated Match of the Day bore Danny Murphy doesn’t think that Bruno Guimaraes is much of an athlete.

According to Murphy, Bruno consistently needs ‘legs’ around him to do his hard yards.

Well you could have fooled me the way he hurtled into the Wolves 18 yard box to get a shot off before our opening goal on Saturday.

Lets also hope that Alexander Isak can put in a decent run of games from a fitness perspective.

He always oozes pure class whenever he pulls on the black and white striped jersey and lets not forget that he has also bagged 15 goals so far this season.

So we have jumped up a couple of places in the EPL and now sit only four points below Manchester United who are in 6th place.

I was pleased to see that they got pumped off neighbours Man City in the Manchester / Salford derby on Sunday.

Looking down into the EFL it is enjoyable to see Sunderland getting beat once again on a regular basis.

I had a feeling when they achieved their spawny promotion via the League One play-offs in 2022, that they would never pull any real trees up in the Championship.

I would love them to be relegated to the third tier of English football one more time before I pop my clogs.

So, going back to my opening paragraph, I can definitely see little green shoots and signs of optimism at NUFC.

Wherever we finish in the Premier League this season, I’ll still be relishing what promises to be an eventful summer transfer window.

It’s fantastic having wealthy and ambitious owners and regardless of the current FFP regulations and Profit and Sustainability rules, Newcastle United’s future is still so bright that I have to wear shades.