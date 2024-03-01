News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Wolves match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach hoping to follow on the midweek FA Cup victory with a win in the Premier League.

The NUFC Head Coach has been speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of the Wolves match on Saturday afternoon.

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update for Wolves (and beyond…), these key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Martin Dubravka – Eddie Howe said after the Blackburn match that the keeper had been suffering from illness for some time and no way he could have played at Arsenal. However, despite not having been 100 per cent at Blackburn he was arguably man of the match, so he will be starting against Wolves in Pope’s ongoing absence.

Joe Willock – Eddie Howe wanting to get across the point that after so little football this season, that it will take time before Joe Willock is back to his ‘very best’ in the remainder of the season. As things stand though, I think still every chance that Willock will start against Wolves, rather than as an impact sub from the bench.

Alexander Isak – A bit like Joe Willock, the head coach stating that the Sweden international needs time to get back to his very best, but safe to assume I think that Isak definitely starts tomorrow, as then a nine day gap before Chelsea away.

Sven Botman – Eddie Howe making clear that Sven Botman is up for selection against Wolves and is ‘looking good’ having benefited from sitting out the match in midweek.

Elliot Anderson – The Head Coach says the young Geordie is not in the kind of condition ‘to play regularly yet’ and so the indication is that he will be on the subs bench again tomorrow, after his very brief cameo and cool penalty against Blackburn.

Matt Targett – Eddie Howe says the left-back is back training and close to returning now to availability but that the Wolves match will ‘come too early’ for Targett.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports