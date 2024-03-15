News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Man City match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe hoping to pull off a spectacular double cup knockout on Manchester City, having knocked Guardiola’s side out of the League Cup back in September.

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon’s injury:

“Initially when you see a player come off like that you fear it’s a serious injury but he partly trained yesterday and he seemed OK.

“We train again today so we will do a full session and we’ll make a judgement after that.”

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update for Manchester City (and beyond…), Craig Hope of The Mail having relayed these key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Sean Longstaff – The Head Coach revealing he has been playing despite a foot injury and only able to do so by getting injections.

Nick Pope – Eddie Howe now believes it will be towards the end of next month (April) when his number one keeper could be available.

Harvey Barnes – His minor hamstring injury will mean he misses Man City as well as Chelsea earlier this week but the hope is he will be available for West Ham at home in 15 days time.

Dan Burn was seen training on Wednesday, so no lasting injury issues for him, having landed awkwardly at Chelsea and getting subbed off.

Whilst Lewis Hall is available again, having been unable to play on Monday, as he is on loan from Chelsea.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports