Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Chelsea match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach hoping to follow on from the 3-0 win over Wolves and build on a run of only one defeat in the last eight games now, in all competitions, which has produced five victories.

The NUFC Head Coach has been speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of the Chelsea match on Monday night.

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“Kieran’s injury is not too bad, a minor injury.

“The scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games, and we hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not guaranteed.

“There is every chance he travels to both games; he is very keen to stay with the group despite the injury.

“It highlights his leadership qualities.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier replacement Tino Livramento:

“It has been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career.

“Tino has handled himself well, played ever so well.

“It goes without saying how good he is athletically and that showed with his goal against Wolves, showed his running ability and then his technical quality.

“I have been delighted with how he has started here.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“He really wants to be there for his team-mates [as he recovers from injury].

“I can sense a little bit of sadness in him but a determination as well.

“I know that he’s really pushing to come back as quickly as he can but in a safe way.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports