News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given these clues for Manchester City availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Manchester City on Saturday.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 17 first team squad players from what we could see:

Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali(***), Matt Targett

(***Sandro Tonali of course remains banned for the rest of this season)

Good to see Dan Burn training as normal, after that injury scare towards the end of Monday’s match, when Eddie Howe ended up subbing him..

Those not seen…

No sign of Anthony Gordon, although there have been media claims that his injury picked up at Chelsea isn’t serious.

Others who played on Monday night but no sign of them in these Newcastle United training images… Joe Willock, Tino Livramento, Joe White and Miguel Almiron not seen.

Also not seen, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton are long-term injuries. Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes also not spotted, having missed Chelsea.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are Paul Dummett and Mark Gillespie.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos and/or Eddie Howe wants to keep the opposition guessing…