Official Chelsea injury and availability update – On 10 Chelsea players for Newcastle United match

News

Chelsea official announcement in advance of Premier League match against Newcastle United on Monday – Chelsea plays and injury / availability situation – 7 March 2024:

The following injury update has been provided ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Carney Chukwuemeka – to join team training.

Benoit Badiashile – to join partial team training for reconditioning phase.

Ben Chilwell – undergoing specialist medical assessment.

Levi Colwill – beginning rehabilitation programme.

Conor Gallagher – absent due to illness.

Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Reece James – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Romeo Lavia – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Christopher Nkunku – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Lesley Ugochukwu – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports