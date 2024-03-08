News

Odgers Berndtson leading the search for Dan Ashworth replacement – Report

It is 18 days now since Newcastle United officially confirmed (see below) that Dan Ashworth had chosen to leave St James’ Park.

The (soon to be former) Newcastle United Sporting Director having been in the job only 20 months.

With Dan Ashworth remaining on gardening leave, no public sign as yet of Manchester United doing what needs to be done in terms of agreeing with Newcastle United the compensation they want, that will allow Ashworth to start work at Old Trafford before we get to 2026.

More importantly of course, who will replace Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United?

Well, an exclusive from The Mail on Friday, has revealed that Odgers Berndtson are leading the search for Ashworth’s replacement as Newcastle United Sporting Director.

Just in case (like me before I googled!) you hadn’t heard of Odgers Berndtson, they are a ‘global executive search, interim management, talent assessment and leadership development firm.’

Newcastle United hiring the internationally renowned recruitment specialists to help NUFC find the best possible candidate, plus of course, find out which of them would be interested in the job.

The Mail report that Odgers Berndtson have already been hard at work with the search and the newspaper’s information is that ‘those who would be the top candidates have already been identified. Names mentioned to us include former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, Brentford pair Phil Giles and Lee Dykes and ex Roma chief Tiago Pinto, although the list will extend beyond that.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 February 2024:

Newcastle United can announce that Dan Ashworth has commenced a period of gardening leave.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United CEO, said: “We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn’t stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately.

“We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future.”