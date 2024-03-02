Opinion

Now call me crazy BUT I don’t think Champions League qualification is impossible

It is Wolves up next.

At 3pm this afternoon, Newcastle United kicking off in their 12th last Premier League match of the season.

Whilst United are in the last eight of the FA Cup, the league season is at a crossroads.

Nobody is suggesting that top four is realistic, however, top seven is still very much a possibility / probability if Newcastle have decent form these next two and a half months, top six is also potentially achievable, whilst if Spurs fall away…

As you can see, only two points between Newcastle United in tenth and Brighton in seventh. Chelsea two points behind NUFC, Man U seven points above Eddie Howe’s side. Tottenham ten points and a game in hand ahead…

This weekend though, Newcastle United are at home, whilst the other five clubs from sixth to eleventh are all away. Including Man U at Man City, West Ham at Everton and Brighton at Fulham.

Newcastle win against Wolves, Man City beat Man U, West Ham and Fulham fail to win their away games, Newcastle United would be then seventh and only four points off Man U in sixth.

However, it all has to start with this Wolves match.

There are precedents.

After one win in the opening 20 NUFC Premier League matches of 2021/22, Eddie Howe looked to have saved / turned Newcastle United around with six wins and a draw from late January to mid-March. However, three defeats in a row then meant relegation worries very much back on the agenda.

Wolves though then came to St James’ Park on 8 April 2022 and a hard fought 1-0 win with a Chris Wood spot-kick goal, got NUFC back on track and the season ended with Eddie Howe’s side winning six of their last eight PL matches. A miraculous end of season 11th placing considering the shambles inherited from Brucey and Ashley.

Moving forward to the first Newcastle United home game of March 2023, only one win in eight Premier League matches (a bad case of the draws (five in the other seven games of this eight match run) had left Eddie Howe’s team in danger of throwing away any chance of the top four spot that had looked on the cards in December.

However, along come Wolves on 12 March 2023, Isak gives United the lead, the visitors equalise on 70 minutes, before than a late deflected Almiron winner sees Newcastle get back on the winning trail, only a second PL win since Boxing Day 2022.

That kickstarted a run of eight wins in nine games, 24 points from a possible 27 taking us to almost certain top four and Champions League qualification.

Now call me crazy BUT I don’t think Champions League qualification is impossible.

It isn’t going to be easy but then again, what is? Certainly nothing worthwhile.

Champions League qualification for Newcastle United would need a ‘few’ things to fall right…

Firstly, fifth place in the Premier League to equal qualification for the Champions League. Something which is totally out of our ands now.

Secondly, Tottenham to fall away in the final third of the season. That is also out of hands, apart from of course the match in April against them at St James’ Park.

Thirdly, Newcastle United to have a brilliant end of season run of results. Something which is very much in our own hands.

Is that possible / plausible? Who knows?

What I do know is that we need to start today against Wolves. Something like that eight wins in nine games in March and April last year, including a 6-1 humiliation of Tottenham in the April… could / would be transformative for this United season.

The remaining Newcastle United Premier League matches are:

Wolves (H)

Chelsea (A)

West Ham (H)

Everton (H)

Fulham (A)

Spurs (H)

Man U (A)

Sheffield United (H)

Burnley (A)

Brighton (H)

Brentford (A)

Palace (H) – Rearranged date yet to be confirmed.

Last (2022/23) season, Liverpool finished fifth on 67 points and Brighton sixth on 62 points.

Newcastle United winning ten games would give us another 30 points (assuming losing the other two matches) and a final total of 67 points.

You are probably thinking 10 wins in 12 is ridiculous. Maybe it will prove to be so.

However, a win over Wolves today, then nine days to prepare for Chelsea away. A Chelsea side that look to have a heart the size of a pea so often, who have only won five PL games at home this season and lost to the likes of Brentford, Forest and 4-2 to Wolves in their most recent Stamford Bridge match.

Pulling off these two victories would then lead to ‘only’ needing eight wins from the final 10 PL games to reach that 67 points mark.

After Chelsea away it is Man City in the cup before a two week international break.

A perfect chance seemingly for Eddie Howe to get a lot of players up to peak match fitness and even possibly Nick Pope back as well. Working with most of that NUFC squad ahead of the final push that starts with consecutive home games against West Ham and Wolves.

If winning both of those as well, that would leave us needing six wins from the last eight… to get 67 points.

Five of those last eight are against Sheff Utd, Burnley, Fulham, Brentford and Palace.

If (IF) winning say those five AND defeating Tottenham at home, who knows where that could leave us?

Not saying this scenario above is PROBABLE but it is POSSIBLE, even if that is a small possible.

If we can win these next two PL matches and by end of March and final 10 games, Newcastle United have all of Isak, Barnes, Pope, Willock and Anderson fully match fit, plus likes of Trippier, Brono, Gordon, Schar, Botman all playing at something close to what they are capable of, something which undoubtedly will be helped if having these other key quality players alongside them. Then I am really in dream land, potentially.

As for Spurs.

They have won just three of their last seven PL games, have lost at home to Wolves and drawn with Everton in their last three matches.

A slip up at home to Palace and only a point today, then away games follow at Villa and Fulham.

If Newcastle were on the rise and Tottenham seeing the gap close…

On April 13 it sees Tottenham visit St James’ Park and then they face Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next three matches.

A convincing (or even unconvincing, who cares?!!) victory over Wolves today and that gets us started.

Where it would end is then largely up to Newcastle United, however, what I do know, is that not a single one of these remaining 12 Premier League matches is impossible for NUFC to win.