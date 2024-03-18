News

Nottingham Forest points deduction made public after admitting PSR breach – Report

Nottingham Forest have had four points deducted.

An exclusive from The Guardian (see below) making the news public on Monday (18 March 2024) afternoon.

They say that the four points deduction came after Nottingham Forest admitted the breach.

The newspaper saying that they understand an official confirmation from the Premier League is imminent.

Whilst they also add that their understanding is that Nottingham Forest are likely to appeal.

Last month Everton appealed (see below) and managed to get their punishment lowered from ten points to six points for the three years period ending with the 2021/22 season.

Although we currently await their verdict and possible / likely punishment for the three year period ending with the 2022/23 season, which is what Forest’s punishment is for.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Monday:

As you can see, a four points deduction would take Nottingham Forest down to 21 points and into the bottom three.

Although of course if Everton are found guilty a second time, then surely they should expect a punishment greater than six points, as a repeat offender, which would of course then see them replace Forest in the relegation zone, assuming both punishments are applied.

The Guardian report – 18 March 2024:

‘Nottingham Forest have received a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, dropping them into the relegation zone, one point from safety.

An announcement from the Premier League is expected on Monday and Forest are likely to appeal.

Forest admitted the breach but their defence was based around extenuating circumstances in relation to the sale of Brennan Johnson. The club received a £30m offer from Brentford early last summer but the forward was unwilling to move and Forest felt they could get more money for their star asset if they waited beyond the 30 June PSR deadline. Johnson was sold for £47.5m to Tottenham in September but an independent panel did not accept this defence.’

Everton official statement – 26 February 2024:

‘Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

Notwithstanding the Appeal Board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the Club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.

The Club is still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time other than to place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups throughout this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing support and patience.’