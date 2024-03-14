Newcastle United Women

Newcastle United Women yet another victory – Only 3 wins away from the title and promotion

For Newcastle United women, the latest match was a trip down to the West Midlands on Sunday to take on a Stourbridge side that, like Newcastle, had gained promotion last season.

However, the difference in resources between the sides is massive.

Stourbridge have done a great job of consolidating and are almost certainly safe from relegation. whilst United are looking increasingly certain of promotion.

The four hour drive to the War Memorial Ground, a venue they share with their male counterparts from the Southern Football League, is the longest of the season in the Northern Premier. They are located just outside of Dudley to the South West of Birmingham. Journeying down the weather wasn’t looking good, with relentless rain failing to ease off, which did pose the question, would the pitch be okay?

Having arrived at the ground the good news was that the game was to go ahead, despite the weather not being any better than it was on Tyneside, but one issue was trying to find somewhere to park. There was nothing immediately close to the ground so even the team bus had to find a car park in a factory area down the road.

The ground itself backed onto a cricket pitch, with more than a passing resemblance to the old County Ground in Northampton, for those old enough to remember it. There were also a combination of people’s houses behind one of the goals and some school-type buildings in the corner.

Newcastle fans easily outnumbered the home crowd, and despite the poor weather, long distance and it being Mother’s Day, it didn’t put the regular travelling army off. Many of the ones who did make the trip were decked out in black and white bucket hats and brought flags with them, along with a couple of drums to add to the atmosphere. At £7 to get in, Stourbridge are at the pricier end to watch football in the third tier.

The pitch was poor and very muddy, making conditions difficult but just about playable. That didn’t stop Newcastle though as they put in a dominant performance from start to finish against the Glassgirls.

Defender Liv Watt took a shot in the first minute making our intentions clear. Followed soon after by a chance from winger Beth Lumsden. United were soon ahead when, Georgia Gibson, who scored the late dramatic winner at SJP last month, swept home Emma Kelly’s deflected pass into the bottom corner of the net with 13 minutes gone.

Newcastle continued to create chances with striker Bridget Galloway and attacking midfielder Jas McQuade having the lion’s share. The home side did come close to an equaliser but for the most part we restricted them to launching long balls.

Chants of ‘We are top of the league’ were aired for the start of the second half and it wasn’t long before Newcastle doubled their lead. Emma Kelly unleashed a nice shot on the turn which was drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the area with 52 minutes played.

Newcastle continued to attack and created another seven goal scoring opportunities before Georgia ‘Gallowgate’ Gibson made the game safe with twelve minutes to go. Jas McQuade’s long range strike was parried by Stourbridge goalie Jamie-Lee Bamford and Gibson was on hand to put home the rebound from close range for her second of the game.

With a series of substitutions in the second half Newcastle ended the game with four wingers, an attacking midfielder and two strikers on the pitch. Think Keegan’s Newcastle circa October 1996 and you have a good idea.

Charlotte Potts was probably my player of the game. A rock at the back as usual but she also drove forward to devastating effect at times.

Final scoreline:

Stourbridge Women 0 Newcastle United Women 3

Newcastle United Women:

Grace Donnelly (c), Olivia Watt, Charlotte Potts, Lia Cataldo, Hannah Greenwood, Emma Kelly (Tyler Dodds 60), Beth Lumsden, Georgia Gibson, Jasmine McQuade (Kacie Elson 82), Katie Barker (Anna Soulsby 71), Bridget Galloway (Paige Bailey-Gayle 73)

Sub not used: Lilie Woods

This is how the Northern Premier Division (third tier) table now looks:

Only the champions are promoted to the second tier and as you can see, Sunday’s win puts Newcastle United Women 12 points clear of Forest, who have two games in hand.

Burnley only drew at the weekend and so even if they won their three games in hand, that still would leave them seven points adrift of NUFC.

The simply equation now, is that with five league games remaining, if the Lady Mags win three of them then they will automatically promoted (unless Forest won all their games AND something dramatically changed with GD) no matter what results are elsewhere.