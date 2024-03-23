News

Newcastle United Women up for the cup and backed by travelling thousands – Howay the lasses

Newcastle United Women are looking to pick up silverware.

They will be backed by over 3,000 travelling fans, as they hope to win the FA Women’s National League Cup on Saturday afternoon.

It is a 2.30pm kick-off at Kenilworth Road, home of Luton Town, the Newcastle United Women up against Hashtag United Women.

Good luck to the lasses and hopefully they can pick up the cup this afternoon, the first of two trophies this season, fingers crossed.

The most important is the league of course, Newcastle United Women looking to make it consecutive promotions and this time climb from the third tier to the second tier, which would just be one step away from the Women’s Super League.

As you can see from the current table, Newcastle United Women are 12 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier Division and whilst those below have games in hand, seven points from the final four matches will guarantee NUFC finishing top and getting promotion. Whilst in reality, with such a huge goal difference advantage, two victories will do the job, regardless what those below do.

Some people have gone for mischief and are trying to make this afternoon’s cup final about the fact that Newcastle United (men’s team) haven’t won a trophy for a little(!!) while.

It is disrespectful all round, in my opinion.

They are both NUFC teams now BUT this is the Newcastle United Women story.

Their tale of progress and rise all the way to the top hopefully, now they are getting proper backing and respect from the Newcastle United owners, after all those shameful years where Mike Ashley did the exact opposite. Just as he did in every other area of Newcastle United, refusing to allow any kind of viable backing for the women’s team, nor any investment in the future.

It also shows how much we quickly take things for granted, as whilst it is great that today’s cup final will be played at a Premier League ground and a healthy crowd there to see it. The fact of that more than twice as many fans were in attendance at St James’ Park when the Newcastle United Women last month beat Portsmouth to get to today’s final.

It is also only fair to point out when those wanting mischief are trying to make this a dig at the men’s team, that this isn’t a totally open competition, this cup competition for Newcastle United Women.

The current format of the Women’s National League Cup is open to the 72 teams in the FA Women’s National League – Northern and Southern divisions, plus the four regional Division One leagues.

It is the women’s football equivalent to the men’s EFL Trophy of third and fourth tier teams, the one the Mackems have won in recent times when down in the third tier, again.

Nevertheless, it will be great to see the Newcastle United Women pick up this trophy in front of thousands of travelling fans this afternoon, here’s hoping.

I had a quick look and there appears to be a few tickets left for today’s cup final, if you are in the area and would like to go along, check out HERE for ticket availability.