Newcastle United Women take another big step towards the title and promotion

Newcastle United Women took another step closer to securing promotion to the Championship with an emphatic 4-1 away win over Stoke City at the Emerys Stadium on Sunday.

The Lady Mags wasted no time in making their attacking intentions clear when Beth Lumsden carried the ball forward before playing in Paige Bailey-Gayle to cross for Georgia Gibson with four minutes on the clock. The United midfielder who hit last week’s winner couldn’t quite bring the ball under control but Newcastle didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring.

Incredibly, they found the net three times in four minutes to blow Stoke away by the 15-minute mark.

Amber-Keegan Stobbs fired a Beth Lumsden free kick goalwards before Katie Barker pounced to poke home into an empty net after being left unmarked at the back post.

Two minutes later Newcastle doubled their lead when Gibson was picked out in space by Barker. Having taken a touch to compose herself, the attacking midfielder fired into the bottom corner with a clinical finish inside the box.

A minute after that United made it three when Paige Bailey-Gayle drove the ball into Stoke’s box, splitting the home defence, before Jas McQuade placed the ball through City goalie, Georgie Ferguson’s gloves.

Stoke came out flying in the second half, as they attempted to find a way back into the game, with Logan nodding a Murphy cross narrowly over the bar. Newcastle soon responded when Stobbs was found on the edge of the box, but her effort was curled narrowly wide of the far post.

Both sides continued to exchange chances. Grace Donnelly had to be quick off her line to smother a one-on-one effort from Roisin Kivel, diving at the Stoke player’s feet. Lia Cataldo then had to launch herself in front of an attempt from Logan soon after.

With ten minutes to go, Stoke pulled a goal back when Heidi Logan was found unmarked at the back post and confidently dispatched Murphy’s whipped ball, beyond Grace Donnelly, from close-range.

Stoke were hoping to make it a nervy final ten minutes but Newcastle made it safe in the 86th minute when Charlotte Potts picked out Anna Soulsby with a clever ball down the line. The United substitute then squared the ball for Galloway who tucked home from close range, when she could have had an attempt herself.

The win sees Newcastle United Women move onto 43 points with six games left to play.

They are nine clear of second placed Nottingham Forest but have played a game more, while Burnley are currently 14 points back but with three games in hand.

If Newcastle win five of their final six league games, they will be crowned champions.

Final Score:

Newcastle United Women 4 Stoke City Women 1

Newcastle United Women:

Grace Donnelly, Olivia Watt (Sharna Wilkinson 45), Charlotte Potts, Lia Cataldo, Beth Lumsden (Anna Soulsby 72) Amber-Keegan Stobbs (c), Jasmine McQuade (Elysia Boddy 79), Georgia Gibson, Katie Barker (Nicki Gears 72), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Bridget Galloway 72).