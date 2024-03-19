Newcastle United Women

Newcastle United Women amazing turn around – Only 2 wins away from the title and promotion

For the third Sunday in a row, Newcastle United women made a trip down to the West Midlands, this time to play Wolves.

Although they actually play their home games at New Bucks Head Stadium, home of Southern League Premier Division Central side, AFC Telford.

This was a proper non-league ground and had empty terracing on three sides but with a packed main stand full of black and white shirts. Again, the travelling Toon Army outnumbered the home fans.

With it being St Patrick’s Day there were plenty of Guinness Hats and Leprechaun beards to go with the famous stripes, although given the ‘Green Theme’ I was expecting more of our away shirts to be getting an airing amongst our fans.

The Lady Mags didn’t start well and arguably played their worst half of football all season. There was little action in the opening 20 minutes and Newcastle didn’t test Wolves goalie Bec Thomas until the 28th minute.

With ten minutes to go to half time, Wolves had a free kick which Anna Morphet floated in. A Wolves player clattered into Newcastle goalie Grace Donnelly in the area with Amber Hughes on hand to fire the loose ball into the roof of the net. Nine times out of ten that is called for a foul on the keeper, however on this occasion the officials opted to allow the goal to stand.

Hughes would score again a couple of minutes before the break when she was released down the right-hand side before rounding Donnelly and slotting home from a tight angle. Unable to deal with the size and physicality of the home side, there were no complaints when Wolves went in at half time two goals to the good.

However, a triple change before the start of the second half made a huge difference. Flying winger Kacey Elson, captain Amber Keegan-Stobbs and chief playmaker Elysia Boddy all coming on. Almost immediately Newcastle created a chance which forced a corner, then went closer still from the resulting set piece.

Nine minutes into the half one of those subs, Kacey Elson, scored to give the Lady Mags a lifeline. Georgia Gibson slid a ball through for Katie Barker on the left-hand side of the area, who in turn squared the ball to Elson who came in like a steam train at the back post to slot home a trademark goal to cut the arrears.

Newcastle continued to create chances as they pushed hard for an equaliser and dominated position throughout. Although they still had to be wary of Wolves, who looked dangerous on the counter attack.

With a little over ten minutes remaining United were still behind. Was this going to be a rare defeat? However, then all that pressure paid off when they were awarded a free kick. Gibson floated in a great delivery which was headed into the far corner by attacking midfielder Jas McQuade. The Lasses were back level!

Some friendly banter was exchanged between a couple of Wolves fans (possibly the only two there) and the travelling Toon Army with cries of ‘You’re Not Singing Anymore!’. It was all taken with good grace and great to see there isn’t segregation between the fans in women’s football.

Having just got back level most teams may have been content with a point, not Newcastle though, who pushed forward again and the same combination that brought our equaliser very nearly connected again. This time Gibson’s free kick was dealt with by Thomas after McQuade’s half volley couldn’t generate enough power to test her.

Into the final minute and Kacie Elson’s initial cross was cut out but her second was met by Katie Barker, who rose like a salmon to head into the far corner of the net. A dramatic late winner for Newcastle United Women which drew wild celebrations on the touchline, incredibly snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Failing to win this game wouldn’t have been a disaster, this was always the toughest fixture (on paper) during the run in, it would have simply delayed the inevitable. However, a comeback victory like this is huge ahead of next weekend’s cup final and shows great character. With four league games remaining, United need just seven points to make promotion mathematically certain, in reality two wins will do it, considering the massive goal difference advantage.

Final scoreline:

Wolves Women 2 Newcastle United Women 3

Newcastle United Women:

Grace Donnelly (c), Liv Watt (Amber-Keegan Stobbs 45), Charlotte Potts, Lia Cataldo, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson, Hannah Greenwood, Jasmine McQuade, Emma Kelly (Elysia Boddy 45), Beth Lumsden (Kacie Elson 45, Tyler Dodds 90+4), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Bridget Galloway 74)

This is how the Northern Premier Division (third tier) table now looks:

Only the champions are promoted to the second tier and as you can see, Sunday’s win keeps Newcastle United Women 12 points clear of Forest, who have two games in hand.