Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed to end of April – Saturday official announcement

There are now three Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and the end of April 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Saturday, giving details of the rearranged Premier League game at Palace.

This will be played at 8pm on Wednesday 24 April 2024 but won’t be live on TV in the UK.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United’s postponed Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace has been rearranged.

The Magpies’ clash with the Eagles – scheduled for Saturday, 16th March – was postponed when Eddie Howe’s side set up a meeting with Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

It has now been set for Wednesday, 24th April with a 20:00 BST kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Ticket information will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk shortly.’

No mention about the TV side of things but the official Premier League site has details now to the end of April, with regard to which Premier League matches are chosen for Live TV coverage and which aren’t.

Everton v Liverpool is on Sky Sports on the night of Wednesday 24 April but Newcastle at Palace is not.

Whilst on the following Saturday, Newcastle v Sheff Utd hasn’t been picked up by broadcasters, so that stays as a 3pm untelevised kick-off.

Newcastle United confirmed Premier League matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Wednesday 24 April 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm)

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Newcastle United fixtures, including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 24 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)