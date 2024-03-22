Supporters Clubs

Newcastle United Supporters Clubs – Introducing Toon Army Vancouver

Welcome to the latest addition to our feature on Newcastle United Supporters Clubs.

This is now a regular feature and after NUSC Singapore, Toon Army Chicago, Toon Army Minnesota, Toon Army Baltimore (Mobtoon Mags), Hong Kong Newcastle United Supporters Club, NUFC Perth, Toon Army Malaysia, we now welcome Toon Army Vancouver.

Our thanks to everybody at Toon Army Vancouver.

We want to feature Newcastle United Supporters Clubs from all over the globe, whether in the UK or overseas.

If you help to run one of the Newcastle United Supporters Clubs and would like to see your club featured on The Mag in the future, please drop a quick email to contribute@themag.co.uk and we will send you the questions and other info, then once we get your replies we will schedule your NUFC Supporters Club to go up.

Name of your supporters club?

Toon Army Vancouver

How big an area do you cover, drawing fans from?

We cover the Metro Vancouver area which has a population of approximately 2.4 million people and for comparison is just smaller than the county of Northumberland. For marquee matches we’ll even have people travel in from the Fraser Valley area up to a 65 mile drive each way!

Year it was formed?

The group started in 2015 with a small handful of us. There had always been supporters clubs for all the bigger clubs such as your Arsenals, Chelseas, Man Uniteds etc

We knew that there were more Newcastle supporters out there. The bat signal went up with the hope that somebody, anybody, would see it.

We bounced around from place to place in the early years, picking up people along the way.

It wasn’t until we found our home at Moose’s Down Under that the groundswell began to gather pace.

How/why did it get started and who were the main people responsible (tell us a bit about your / their background)?

Gordie, Don, Ian and Will were the original four that started meeting up for events and in the 2016/17 season Aidan found we’d been getting together here and there and helped cement an online presence and worked on finding a home pub for us to really grow the group. Jimmy joined us around that time and in the last season started assisting with running the group.

How many people are part of your supporters club? Is it an official membership that people join?

There is no official membership required and everyone is welcome to join us for our match meetups. There are over 350 members in the Facebook group at time of writing.

What is your presence online, do you have Twitter account, FaceBook, website, whatever (please list them and include a link if possible which I will use in the text of the article)?

The community mainly interacts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ToonArmyVancouver

Match events are also posted on X/Twitter at https://twitter.com/toonarmyvanbc

If somebody lives in your area and wants to join up with you, how do they get in touch (or somebody who might be visiting your area)?

Feel free to join the Facebook group or check the X/Twitter account for announcements of our match meetups.

Tell us a bit about your people / membership, what kind of split is it of Geordies / ex-pats and locals, also any other way you would describe your people and the mix?

As Vancouver and it’s surrounding area have been popular choice for people emigrating from England since the 1960s forward, there are many members who are the children of Geordies who moved to the region in the past or moved out here at a young age.

Many have also moved over here as adults as Vancouver continues to be a popular choice when relocating outside of the United Kingdom.

We also have supporters from elsewhere in Europe and around the world who grew up supporting the club and now find themselves in Vancouver.

When it comes to people who had no previous connection to Newcastle United / Newcastle Upon Tyne, what are the typical things that have led to them start and follow NUFC?

Canada since the inception of the Premier League has been showing games on the weekend. The Keegan Entertainers era certainly brought a spotlight on to the club in the mid 1990s, as such Newcastle United were a popular alternative to Manchester United so we have people who found their way in to supporting the toon that way.

With the successes and forays into Europe the club had while Sir Bobby Robson was managing the club, Newcastle continued to receive a decent portion of the limited television slots available in the early 2000s. Alan Shearer’s impact as the Premier League’s all time top scorer cannot be overlooked.

Do you have a regular meeting place to watch matches? If so, what’s it called, where is it and what kind of numbers turn up?

Since the end of 2017 we’ve been meeting up at Moose’s Down Under an Aussie pub in the downtown core of Vancouver. It is at 830 West Pender St and we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have Corina and the crew there opening up early just for our matches as they fall outside of the regular business hours.

Due to the kickoff times attendance varies. We quite regularly see 25-35 people for Premier League matches. The 2022/23 League Cup final had over 100 in attendance.

What are the very best and very worst UK kick-off times and what time are they in your area?

Vancouver is in the Pacific time zone so it’s 8 hours behind Newcastle. The traditional 3pm kickoff is a 7am start here and earlier kickoffs are generally 4am which we don’t get together for. Since the beginning of the 23/24 season we’ve seen so many fixtures rescheduled for later kickoffs that we’re quite enjoying the 5:30pm kickoff times as they begin at 9:30am in Vancouver.

Tell us about some of the big characters who are part of your supporters club?

In addition to the founders and organisers mentioned earlier, our regulars who have been fundamental in the growth of the in person events would be Rob, Rhys, Davey, Jeff, Evan, Jack, Perrin, Alan, Ian and Michael.

Have there been group visits from your supporters club to Newcastle / England for matches?

We have not organised any group trips over, however, many of our members do return home to visit family with regularity and take in matches when they are there.

Any planned for the future?

At this point in time we do not have any group trips planned although we look forward to seeing what opportunities become available as things are becoming far more coordinated between the club and the overseas supporter groups.

What would be involved in travelling from where you are based to Newcastle Upon Tyne? How would you make the journey, how easy / difficult would it be, what kind of rough costs involved?

Vancouver has an excellent international airport with direct flights to London or a variety of European cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt or Paris with approximate flight times of approximately 9 to 10 hours where it is then possible to transfer to a connecting flight up to Newcastle with a total travel time of around 14 to 15 hours. Flight costs can vary somewhat depending on the time of year and how far in advance you are able to book. At the time of writing a return trip is roughly $1000 Canadian dollars or approximately £595 at the moment when exchange is factored in.

When it comes to people in your NUFC supporters club, which local football club(s) do they also support, if any. Or maybe supporting teams of other sports in your area?

Many support the local MLS team the Vancouver Whitecaps where Andy O’Brien and David Edgar have made appearances. A young Peter Beardsley played for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the NASL from 1981-1983 before his transfer to Newcastle United.

The area also has a fan owned club TSS Rovers who play in League1 BC of which a number of our group are involved with.

The city of Vancouver also has an NHL ice hockey team the Vancouver Canucks and a Canadian Football League (CFL) team the BC Lions.

Talk us through the Mike Ashley years, how it affected your supporters club?

As the group initially came together during the Ashley era the struggles and frustrations of this period of ownership helped bring together supporters in an environment and atmosphere to air our grievances. At times many of us had joked it was like a support group of sorts.

Tell us about when the takeover happened in October 2021, how did your club / members react, did you have a special celebration?

Everyone was happy to see the end of the Mike Ashley era!

What kind of impact (if any) has the takeover and these past couple of years had on the numbers of people and interest in your club?

Since the takeover quite a lot of fixtures have been re-arranged for more favourable kick-off times which have led to increased turnouts. As the region is quite large and many have to make a half hour to one hour trip to meet up to watch the match. A 9:30am kickoff is quite favourable to a 7am start on a Saturday morning.

The League Cup final in the 2022/23 season was of course a packed house which was something we had not experienced up to that point.

Any amusing tales to tell of your meet ups, your members, your club’s trips to Newcastle for matches, or whatever?

While David Edgar was playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps he joined us to watch a match which we’re forever thankful for. Many of us had watched him score on his full home debut for Newcastle in January 2007 with an equaliser against Manchester United. Up to this point only eleven Canadians have made appearances in the Premier League.

(The group joined by David Edgar during his spell with the Vancouver Whitecaps for a match meet up. David is pictured at centre back as you’d expect.)

In the past we’ve also had a visit from a number of Toon Army Seattle members as a group event. As Vancouver is a travel destination we regularly have visitors from other supporter’s groups in North America and elsewhere around the world join us to watch matches as they visit the city.

Apart from possibly meeting up on match days, does your club get up to any other activities, how do you interact / keep in touch, whatever else you’d like to tell us about what your club / people get up to?

In the past we’ve gotten together for quiz nights at the pub which hosts our group for the match meetups.

In your area, what is the level of interest in Newcastle United compared to other Premier League clubs, their local supporters clubs in your area etc?

There are local groups for supporters of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur, Aston Villa, Leicester City, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and we often have the Bournemouth supporters down at the pub which hosts our matches when fixture times line up.

(Early meet ups: In 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic we received the 1892 Pledge flags and met up for a group photo (see at very top of article) for those who could make it at the time)

From Our Supporters

This section in spotlights individual stories / entries from members of the group.

Steve Gill:

It’s in my blood.

I was born in North Shields, lived in Whitley Bay til I was 6 then moved to Canada. My Dad and his 6 brothers were from Wallsend and every one was a Newcastle United supporter so I naturally became one.

I guess I showed some potential so my Dad arranged with one of his brothers who was an FA referee to train with the juniors as a 15 year old in 1976. George Herd was our coach and Gordon Lee was manager. They wanted me back, so after I finished school, I went back for a trial in 78/79 and played with the juniors, the A team and trained a bit with the reserves. Iam McFaul looked after us and Bill McGarry was manager.

A fairly serious foot injury early on did me in and after an operation by the club surgeon Dr Stainsby and extensive rehab, I decided to come back to Canada.

I live and die by the results week after week. My grown up sons are diehards. I sent my older boy back for a trial when he was 15. I watch all the games at home or on my iPad if I’m on a break at work or listen to Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson on my phone.

I live 45 minutes east of Vancouver now so I don’t get out to the meetups much anymore, mostly because I’m working most days at Vancouver Airport in the control tower.

Marc Roberts:

I’m pretty much as Geordie as one can be without being born in Newcastle. Me mam is a born and raised Geordie and me Da was born in Vancouver, but his parents were from Newcastle. So if I supported anyone else besides the Toon I would be disowned!

I was baptised at 2 months in Newcastle. The first time I went by myself I was 8 years old and some big life moments happened to me while I was in Newcastle.

Saw my first match in 2009 against Fulham. Drank before the match at the Black Bull, then after the match to drown our sorrows for losing 2 nil.

I still have my tops from the 90s when me Gran would send them over and wear them when we watch the Toon play at Moose’s Down Under.

So for me, supporting Newcastle is much more than just supporting a footy club. It’s supporting the town, club and my heritage.

Howay the lads!

Jeff Lee:

While I wasn’t born in Newcastle, I would hear lots of stories of the toon from my Granddad who emigrated to Canada. As a kid I loved his Geordie accent. My parents used to go to Newcastle as a kid, and always brought me back something NUFC related, as I always played football growing up. I knew of Peter Beardsley as he once played for the Vancouver Whitecaps. I still have his autograph somewhere.

My first real exposure to Newcastle United (besides stories etc) would have been in the early 90s when we finally got them on TV in Canada. Towards the end of Keegan’s first stint as manager. Shearer was just signed and also England captain.

My first time visiting Newcastle was in Feb 2002, and got to see NUFC beat Bolton on a Shearer brace and one from Bellamy. A 3-2 win. Also met my cousin and other Geordie relatives for the first time then as well. I’ve since been back many times and saw 3 live matches this past year. Not to mention, got to pour a pint at the Strawberry!

I absolutely love the current squad. Especially the camaraderie amongst the players and togetherness that Eddie Howe has brought. I stuck through the club through the very dark days of the previous owner. Kevin Keegan once said we would get our club back one day and would be everything we want it to be. We now have it and it feels brilliant. I even have the tattoo to prove it.

HWTL!

Jimmy Wiles:

Growing up in Canada with a deep-rooted Canadian heritage and no familial ties to English football, my journey into soccer fandom is a surprising one.

Despite playing the sport since the age of five, it wasn’t until later in life that I found a club to truly call my own. Inspired by iconic moments of Alan Shearer’s brilliance and nostalgic sessions of FIFA 98 on Sega, I found myself drawn to Newcastle United.

At 16, fate intervened when I joined a new soccer team coached by an Englishman sporting a distinct accent. He named our team the Magpies.. It soon became evident that destiny had aligned me with Newcastle United.

In 2015, I embarked on a trip from Vancouver, Canada, to Portland, USA, eager to watch Newcastle in a summer friendly match against the Portland Timbers. Chance struck again when I wandered into a random pub before the match, only to discover it was a hub for Newcastle supporters gathered ahead of the match. With a stroke of luck, my ticket was swiftly relocated to join the Toon Army section at the stadium, resulting in an unforgettable experience.

This solo adventure marked just the beginning of my unwavering dedication. Subsequently, I made two trips to Newcastle which included a tour of St James Park and a memorable 2-1 victory over Stoke City in 2017 from the iconic Gallowgate section.

It’s been amazing watching our little group in Vancouver grow. I will always cherish our meet ups and this special group of people that I call friends, friends that I only could have met through a mutual love for the mighty Toon. HWTL!

(Last time out it was Toon Army Malaysia who appeared on The Mag – Go HERE to see their piece, NUFC Perth before them – Go HERE to see their piece, Newcastle United Supporters Club Singapore appeared before them on The Mag – Go HERE to see that one, previously we had Hong Kong NUSC – Go HERE to read about them, previous to that it was Toon Army Chicago who were featured, go HERE to read their write up. They followed on from Toon Army Baltimore who were featured a week earlier – Go HERE to read their article. Whilst Toon Army Minnesota were the very first club featured – Go HERE to see their piece)