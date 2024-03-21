Opinion

Newcastle United striker incoming in the summer – These are three options to consider

A nailed on necessity, I’m sure a young and hungry new Newcastle United striker will be targeted this summer.

For one reason or another it was decided that we would go into this season with our only two recognised first team strikers, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

In my opinion this was foolhardy, with Newcastle United competing in Europe and four fronts.

I put most of the blame for the lack of adequate additions down to the current footballing equivalent of Monty Don (Dan Ashworth).

Hopefully past mistakes will surely have been learned.

Whether we have a new man in Ashworth’s position or not by the beginning of pre-season, the hunt for a new Newcastle United striker should be gaining pace.

I have no doubt that we will be looking at the foreign market but I’m just going to concentrate on three players who I have seen, know about and think could do a job for Newcastle United.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolves is currently injured at Wolves but has impressed me whenever I have seen him play. He has a good work ethic, is powerful and knows where the net is.

Earlier in his career at RB Salzburg he struck up an impressive goalscoring partnership with Erling Haaland. What could be seen as a drawback is his age (28) but I would argue that he is now in his prime years and he would also be within our budget.

Dominic Solanke is frequently linked with a move to Newcastle United. Eddie Howe signed Solanke for Bournemouth from Liverpool and rates him highly. Solanke (26) has been banging them in this season and this has prompted talk of a possible exit from the Vitality Stadium.

Unfortunately, the money being talked about for a possible transfer is in the £50-60 Million region and I think this is too much.

Victor Gyokeres is a player who really impressed me when he played in the Championship for Coventry City. After signing for Sporting Lisbon last summer he has banged in 22 goals in 24 League appearances and this has earned him rave reviews on the continent.

He is 25 years old and is a teammate of our very own ‘Rolls Royce’ Alexander Isak in the Swedish international set-up.

Gyokeres would be in our price range and I think he would be a good signing for Newcastle.

The reason I haven’t considered Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is because the money being talked about is far too much for a lad with even his enormous and obvious potential.

Now I’m sure my fellow Mag contributor and commenter Barry Paul Henry will be able to come up with some other realistic potential targets, interested to see what other options of those currently playing overseas that he can come up with.

Also, anyone else has a striker in mind that they think NUFC should consider, suggestions are welcome in the comments section below.