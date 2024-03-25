News

Newcastle United star sees international match cancelled after terrorist attack

No international football for Miguel Almiron this month.

The Paraguay friendly that was due to be played in Moscow today (Monday 25 March) having been postponed indefinitely.

The Russian Football Union saying that they and Paraguay had agreed to the cancellation after at least 134 people were killed by gunmen in a concert hall near Moscow on Friday, with IS (Islamic State) having claimed responsibility.

RFU (Russian Football Union) President Alexander Dyukov explaining:

“The Russian Football Union, together with the entire country, mourns those killed in the terrible terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

“In the current situation, together with our colleagues from Paraguay, we have decided not to hold a match between our teams and will organise it at a later date.”

Newcastle United internationals – March 2024:

Thursday 21 March

Portugal 5 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth arriving as a 60th minute sub with Sweden already 4-1 down and Alexander Isak playing the full match but not getting on the scoresheet. The friendly taking place in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes. This was also the first game for Sweden with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, after he took over in late February 2024 after leaving Blackburn.

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s 1 England U20s 5

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley started and starred in this 5-1 England Elite League hammering of Poland. The NUFC duo subbed off in the 72nd and 78th minutes respectively when England were 4-0 up, before both sides scored in the closing stages. Seventeen year old Lewis Miley was making his England Elite League debut.

Saturday 23 March

England 0 Brazil 1

An entertaining match for an England friendly, as Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both put in very good performances. The pair subbed on 75 and 78 minutes respectively having impressed, not so impressive the England defending as finally Bruno took advantage with an 80th minute Endrick winner.

Anthony Gordon surely having now booked his place on the plane to Germany this summer, whilst Bruno pulled the strings for Brazil in midfield, where he is now a regular first team starter.

Denmark 0 Switzerland 0

A welcome return to the Switzerland starting eleven for Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar, playing the full 90 minutes on the right of a three man defence, helping to restrict the home side to only two efforts on target.

Slovakia 0 Austria 2

An even game but after Martin Dubravka and his teammates conceded in the first minute, they couldn’t find a way back into this match. As they pressed for the equaliser, conceding a second goal late on.

Monday 25 March

Russia v Paraguay

Miguel Almiron and his international teammates seeing the friendly cancelled following the terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow on Friday.

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League