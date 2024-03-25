Videos

Newcastle United star makes international history – Unwanted though

Martin Dubravka has had an interesting last four months.

Finding a route back into the Newcastle United first team due to Nick Pope’s very unlucky freak shoulder injury, the number two keeper having a roller coaster ride.

Plenty of highs and lows and not the easiest of situations, with Eddie Howe continuing to experience numerous challenges due to unavailable players, in pretty much all positions, not just goalkeeper.

However, even when out of the Newcastle United first team since Pope arrived, Martin Dubravka at least had the consolation of playing for his national side.

Ahead of this international break, the NUFC keeper having played a key role in Slovakia’s qualification for the Euros this summer in Germany. Indeed, in their last 13 matches before the weekend, Slovakia had only lost to Portugal.

Martin Dubravka and his international teammates having two warm up friendlies this month for the Euros, Norway on Tuesday night and Austria on Saturday gone.

Saturday’s match something that the NUFC keeper won’t forget in a hurry, as it is widely claimed he now has a place in international history.

The quickest goal ever conceded.

Austria kicking off and Christoph Baumgartner running forward with the ball, evading a number of tackles and then a great finish into the bottom corner to Dubravka’s right.

As you can see below, whilst countless media are saying that Martin Dubravka was beaten by a strike after only six seconds, to me it looks like the timer is still only on five seconds…

Newcastle United internationals – March 2024:

Thursday 21 March

Portugal 5 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth arriving as a 60th minute sub with Sweden already 4-1 down and Alexander Isak playing the full match but not getting on the scoresheet. The friendly taking place in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes. This was also the first game for Sweden with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, after he took over in late February 2024 after leaving Blackburn.

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s 1 England U20s 5

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley started and starred in this 5-1 England Elite League hammering of Poland. The NUFC duo subbed off in the 72nd and 78th minutes respectively when England were 4-0 up, before both sides scored in the closing stages. Seventeen year old Lewis Miley was making his England Elite League debut.

Saturday 23 March

England 0 Brazil 1

An entertaining match for an England friendly, as Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both put in very good performances. The pair subbed on 75 and 78 minutes respectively having impressed, not so impressive the England defending as finally Bruno took advantage with an 80th minute Endrick winner.

Anthony Gordon surely having now booked his place on the plane to Germany this summer, whilst Bruno pulled the strings for Brazil in midfield, where he is now a regular first team starter.

Denmark 0 Switzerland 0

A welcome return to the Switzerland starting eleven for Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar, playing the full 90 minutes on the right of a three man defence, helping to restrict the home side to only two efforts on target.

Slovakia 0 Austria 2

An even game but after Martin Dubravka and his teammates conceded in the first minute, they couldn’t find a way back into this match. As they pressed for the equaliser, conceding a second goal late on.

Monday 25 March

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Russia v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League