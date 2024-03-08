News

Newcastle United star – Contract extension confirmed

Friday morning has seen official confirmation that Jamaal Lascelles has had his contract extended.

The NUFC club captain was set to see his current deal end on 30 June 2024.

However, Newcastle United have triggered an extension clause, meaning Jamaal Lascelles is now contracted to NUFC until 30 June 2025.

It remains to be seen whether Jamaal Lascelles will still be at Newcastle United next season, or whether this extension has been triggered to ensure United receive a transfer fee for the long serving defender.

I have listed below what appears to be the current contract positions now for these 32 Newcastle United players below and 15 of them see their current contracts end within the next 16 months.

End of June 2024:

Dummett, Ritchie, Karius, Hall, Gillespie, Hendrick

End of June 2025:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Burn, Fraser, Lascelles, Krafth

End of June 2026:

Targett, Pope, Almiron, Anderson, Longstaff, Ashby, Hayden

End of June 2027:

Botman, Murphy, Willock

End of June 2028:

Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Barnes, Livramento, Bruno, Miley