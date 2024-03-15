News

Newcastle United squad heading to Dubai

Eddie Howe has revealed that the Newcastle United squad are heading off for some warm weather training.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that the destination is Dubai.

This will follow the Manchester City match on Saturday, with two clear week s before West Ham at home. No FA Cup replays at this quarter-final stage, so it will be decided on the night, with extra time and penalties if needed.

This Newcastle United squad get away will of course be missing those on international duty, those absent will include Anthony Gordon and Bruno, who potentially could face each other at Wembley.

Eddie Howe revealing plans for the Newcastle United squad after Saturday’s Man City match – 15 March 2024:

“We are going to go away, as we have done in the last two years.

“Going to Dubai to do some warm weather training and work on some things.

“I think that will be a good time for us.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports