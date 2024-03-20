Opinion

Newcastle United players – The top 11 defensive ‘nutters’

This week I’ve been reminiscing about Newcastle United players who were good with there heeds, so to speak.

So now it’s time for the tough as teak central defenders who never shirked whilst putting their nappers on the line for the Toon.

First up is 1950s double FA Cup winner Frank Brennan.

Tough guy Frank joined Newcastle United from Airdrieonians in 1947 for £7,500. He went on to play 351 games for his beloved black and whites before retiring to run his own sports shop. He later would manage North Shields FC twice and brought the FA Amateur Cup back to Appleby Park in 1969.

Thanks to his no nonsense attitude and uncompromising style, John McGrath become well loved on the terraces at Gallowgate between 1961 and 1968. He made 170 appearances for United and was an instrumental influence in Joe Harvey’s resurgent team.

The legend of John McNamee lives on to this day.

In his five years at Newcastle, John made 117 League appearances scoring 8 goals, but that is only half of the story.

This man was as tough as they come on and off the pitch and to steal a line from a famous old song, “Everybody knew you never gave no lip to Big John.”

He will always be revered for swinging on the net and crossbar after his last gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Sunderland at Roker Park.

Pat Howard was one of my favourite players as a young Newcastle fan.

He arrived from Barnsley in 1971 and went on to make 184 League appearances for Newcastle scoring 7 goals, before leaving for Arsenal in 1976.

Howard was a solid and athletic defender and the perfect partner for captain Bob Moncur.

It was Pat’s sending off against Nottingham Forest in the 1974 FA Cup quarter final that triggered the infamous pitch invasion at St James’ Park.

Stuart Boam was a Middlesbrough legend by the time he joined Newcastle United for £170,000 in 1979.

It didn’t take long for Toon fans to realise that Boam wasn’t to be messed with. You could just see that by looking into his cold eyes on them old Panini stickers, so god knows what opposing forwards must have thought when standing next to this beast of a man.

Next up is my favourite ever former Sunderland player, Jeff Clarke, in my book the finest free transfer Newcastle United ever landed.

Jeff’s arrival at St James’ Park in 1982 had went under the radar in all of the Kevin Keegan euphoria.

He was man of the match in his and Keegan’s home debuts against QPR. At one stage in the second half of the game Big Jeff ran 12 yards keeping the the ball up on his head, before then laying it off to a teammate (check it out on YouTube if you haven’t seen it).

So when the Honorable Arthur Cox’s Toon side were promoted in 1984, it was mission accomplished for our own ‘Clarke’ of the works.

Peter Jackson was one of Willie McFaul’s inspirational signings along with club record buy Paul Goddard during the 1986/87 season.

Newcastle United were stranded at the bottom of league in the October and we needed a strongman at the back to give some of our young players the required desire and belief.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and after arriving from Bradford City, Peter Jackson never looked back. I lost count of the amount of forwards who ended up parked on their jacksies looking up at Peter’s toothless grin as we managed to stave off relegation.

The Messiah Kevin Keegan needed his own ‘Peter the Rock’ during his second coming in 1992.

Newcastle United were hurtling towards relegation to the Third Division in our centenary year. The consequences of this were unthinkable considering the dire financial position our club were in.

Kevin managed to get Sir John Hall to find the necessary funds to bring Big Brian Kilcline to Newcastle.

Over the next couple of months ‘Killer’ brought calm to a back four that had played with absolute dread and fear beforehand.

A true leader in every sense of the word, Brian captained the team to safety, Newcastle pulling off a miraculous escape at Filbert Street on the final day of the season.

Darren Peacock was another long haired colossus just like Killer before him.

Strong and assured, Darren could read the game like a book, and was the most naturally defensive minded player in Kevin Keegan’s great side of the 1995/96 season.

Having Darren governing things at the back allowed Philippe Albert to regularly roam forward, also the likes of John Beresford and Stevie Watson license to push down the flanks.

Nikos Dabizas was one of only a few good signings made by Kenny Dalglish.

For years Newcastle fans had craved a centre half who could do the business in the opposition’s box and ‘Nik the Greek’ never let us down.

He made 130 Premier League appearances for the Toon and scored 11 goals.

The best of the lot came when he headed the only goal in the Wear/Tyne derby at the Stadium of Light in 2002. We have a signed picture of a bare chested Nikos celebrating this goal, hanging up in the Fat Ox in Whitley Bay.

And finally on to a local lad who has never ever let us down but has come in for a little bit of unwarranted stick from some quarters recently.

Big Dan Burn is what it says on the tin. All bloody 6’7″ of him. He also happens to be another giant who joined NUFC in another one of our hours of need and helped save the club from almost certain relegation.

Dan was talismanic in our run to Wembley in the Carabao Cup last season and had a wonderful league campaign too.

He has a heart the size of a bin lid and I know the fans still love him.

Just missing out on my ‘Defenders Nutters 11’ is our club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Whenever called upon, Jamaal never ever fails to give 110% for the black and white shirt.

Another true leader in the Brian Kilcline mould, what this man brings to the squad behind the scenes should also never be underestimated.

Frank Brennan

John McGrath

John MacNamee

Pat Howard

Stuart Boam

Jeff Clarke

Peter Jackson

Brian Kilcline

Darren Peacock

Nikos Dabizas

Dan Burn