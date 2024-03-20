News

Newcastle United players on March 2024 international duty – Full schedule detailed

A number of Newcastle United players are on international duty in March 2024.

National squads getting together for friendlies.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries.

Thursday 21 March

Portugal v Sweden (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League

Saturday 23 March

England v Brazil (Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes)

Denmark v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

Slovakia v Austria (Martin Dubravka)

Monday 25 March

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Russia v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League

Newcastle United confirmed Premier League matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 26 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)