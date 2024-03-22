News

Newcastle United players experience Guimaraes disappointment

A number of Newcastle United players are on international duty in March 2024.

The national squads getting together for friendlies.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries.

First up on Thursday night were NUFC duo Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth.

Emil Krafth arriving as a 60th minute sub with Sweden already 4-1 down and Alexander Isak playing the full match but not getting on the scoresheet.

The friendly taking place at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques, in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes, sharing the same name as their Newcastle United teammate.

Last night was the first appearance for Sweden since September (2023) for Alexander Isak, whilst it was a first full 90 minutes for his national side in two years, since March 2022.

Leao, Nunes, Fernandes and Bruma put Portugal 4-0 up in the opening 57 minutes, then only a minute later Gyokeres pulled one back for Sweden. However, only three minutes later and only a minute after Krafth had entered the action, Ramos restored the four goal advantage, with Sweden getting a little more respectability with a 90th minute second strike through Nilsson.

This was also the first game for Sweden with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, after he took over in late February 2024 after leaving Blackburn.

Thursday 21 March

Portugal 5 Sweden 2

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League

Saturday 23 March

England v Brazil (Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes)

Denmark v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

Slovakia v Austria (Martin Dubravka)

Monday 25 March

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Russia v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League