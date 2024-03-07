News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – February 2024

The latest Newcastle United player of the month has been announced.

The award for games played throughout February.

The winner this time is… Anthony Gordon.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United player of the month for February 2024:

Anthony Gordon has been named Newcastle United’s Sela Player of the Month for February.

The 23-year-old started each of the Magpies’ five fixtures during the month, finding the net in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup and helping United secure a quarter-final spot.

“It was a good month personally, with a couple of goals, but I think as a team we performed well,” said Gordon.

“The results probably haven’t matched some of our performances, to be fair, but we’re on the right track. If we keep performing then those things will come.”

The forward completed an impressive hat-trick as he collected his third Sela Player of the Month gong – an award voted for by Magpies supporters – of the season so far.

“The fans are the ones we do this for every week,” he added. “If they’re recognising me as someone who is giving everything for them through this award, then it really means a lot to me.”

The former Everton man also praised the influence of the United faithful on his recent performances, while singling out the penalty shoot-out victory at Ewood Park as a stand-out moment in the month.

“We all knew the magnitude of the match and the opportunity a cup run can bring. I was desperate to score and really wanted to be the one to win the game,” he said.

“Getting the chance to celebrate in front of 7,000 Geordies in the away end was so special.”

Gordon added: “To be honest, I just want to win as many games as possible now. Of course, I want to finish in a European spot and win the FA Cup.

“Individually, I just want to keep working hard, be trustworthy and someone the manager can depend on. Hopefully I can add a few more goals and assists, too.”