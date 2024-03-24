News

Newcastle United pair experience contrasting fortunes

A welcome return to the Switzerland starting eleven for Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar.

Playing the full 90 minutes on the right side of a three man defence, helping to restrict the home side to only two efforts on target as the Swiss managed a goalless draw against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday.

With this summer’s European Championships very likely to be his last big finals with his national side, important for Fabian Schar to be getting his chance ahead of the Euros in Germany.

This was only Schar’s third international start since the Qatar World Cup and whilst he will be in the Switzerland squad for sure this summer, the NUFC defender facing stiff competition for a starting place.

Contrasting fortunes though for another Newcastle United player.

An even game but after Martin Dubravka and his Slovakian teammates conceded in the first minute at home to Austria, they couldn’t find a way back into their match yesterday. As they pressed for the equaliser, conceding a second goal late on.

The NUFC goalkeeper will for sure be going to Germany and as first choice for Slovakia.

Despite this friendly loss, Slovakia look capable of giving a decent show of themselves in these upcoming Euros. As Saturday was the first time they have lost since September 2022 to anybody apart from Portugal in a run of 13 games before defeat this weekend.

