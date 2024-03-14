Opinion

Newcastle United owners – They had already predicted this to happen…

As the good ship NUFC drifts towards mid-table mediocrity, already some fans have manager Eddie Howe down as a busted flush and are suggesting the Newcastle United owners should be looking for a replacement in the dugout.

I’ll state right here and now that I am categorically NOT one of them.

From being someone that wasn’t in favour of his appointment before it was announced, it’s a remarkable position to find myself in, and I’m sticking to it.

I’m not going to list the injuries and make them an excuse for our poor return this season. Why? Because Eddie Howe doesn’t.

I’ll also backtrack and say the term “excuse” is a falsehood with regards to the injuries. It’s a REASON, not an excuse, and there’s a difference.

Excuse – Seek to lessen the blame: attempt to justify.

Reason – Cause, explanation or justification for an action or event.

Eddie Howe has said that “mistakes” have been made this season with regards to the availability of players and that could be interpreted as an admission that all parties have had their parts to share a portion of “blame”.

I’m not sure exactly what he was getting at with the comments. Be it overplaying players, a problem with the training, the lack of training between matches due to the schedule of games or an issue with the Physio department.

If he were to point to the injuries to explain this season’s drop off, a drop off that was already predicted by the Newcastle United owners on the Amazon Prime club documentary, then the powers that be would have to give him mitigating circumstances and allow him to get on with his job for next season. Add in the injuries on top of that drop off and that makes building on last season nigh on impossible.

He could also point out that the club signed him a midfielder for £55m that he can’t play until next season, bar a handful of games. I’m not saying the scouting team could (or should) have flagged Tonali’s indiscretion pre-transfer but it’s hardly the fault of the manager or his coaching staff.

I’ve also remarked that Harvey Barnes was signed for £38m and has been missing for most of the season. Excellent prospect Tino Livramento was signed for a similar fee and has barely kicked a ball due to the presence of Kieran Trippier. It could be argued that Howe wasn’t even given a signing last summer window bar the sporadic appearances of the three he did get. His fault? Do me a favour.

I’m not sure which parts of the fanbase are in support of Howe or otherwise. I would hope it’s not a lazy case of what we tend to see as a stereotype opinion whereby the younger Newcastle United fans get too carried away too soon and want instant success. It doesn’t work like that kids. The older generation tend to have seen it all before and dare I say it, be more patient. That’s what I hope is the case.

The other definition of the word “reason” is described as – The power of the mind to think, understand and form judgements logically.

I think most Newcastle United fans can do that and come to the conclusion that not many (if any) manager could negotiate this season’s tribulations and come out smelling of roses. Many of Howe’s predecessors would have dragged the injury excuse out to the fore and bemoaned their luck. Eddie Howe has NOT.

I’ve seen enough prize turkeys in our dugout to know when one needs rid of and one needs sticking with. Some of those said turkeys were given a King’s ransom (even by Mike Ashley would you believe) to build a squad to compete and by and large they failed miserably, often having us at the wrong end of the table and fighting relegation.

By this summer, Eddie Howe will have had two full seasons and in that time has had the club qualify for the Champions League, League Cup runners up last season and (at least) two Quarter Finals this season.

The one manager I’ll be sticking with is Eddie Howe and I’m sure the owners will see the reasoning and logic with that decision.

I suggest the Newcastle United fans do too.