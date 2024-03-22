Opinion

Newcastle United owners need to quickly let Eddie Howe know where he stands

Whilst I was listening to the nostalgic sound of The Undertones last night, perfectly capped off with Feargal Sharkey’s unique vocals, the track ‘Here comes the Summer’ got me thinking ahead.

With only 10 League games remaining and the end of this arduous season now looming, I thought I’d share what I would like to see happen at Newcastle United this pre-season.

Firstly, I would like the Newcastle United owners to quickly let Eddie Howe know where he stands, as regards to his future as our manager.

Now that Dan Ashworth is no longer with us and if Eddie is deemed the man to carry on steering our good ship, I would like him to have the main say in our recruitment.

At this moment in time I’m happy to go along with ‘Rock steady Eddie’, although obviously the results in the remaining league fixtures may have a bearing on that.

I want to see an overhaul at Newcastle United with relatively high profile comings and goings. I don’t normally like to mention player names when it comes to exits but on this occasion I will.

I believe Miguel Almiron, who I really like, should be traded in if a suitable offer in the region of £25m+ is recieved.

I would also be willing to consider serious offers of over £15m for my fellow North Shields lad Sean Longstaff. With Sean coming through from our academy this deal would go through as pure profit and considerably help with FFP. Daniel Farke at promotion chasing Leeds United is reportedly very interested.

We have Gordon, Barnes and Murphy on the books and Yankuba Minteh’s loan at Feyenoord is ending. We don’t need another winger.

Longstaff can be upgraded though with the likes of Gibbs-White at Forest, or Neto at Wolves.

I believe we may be ready to cash in on Callum Wilson and if this is the case, money will have to be made available to bring in two new strikers.

I think that Alexander Isak is part of our club’s long term vision. Bruno Guimaraes will also still be at Newcastle next season, along with his mate Joelinton sitting on a bumper new contract.

The need for a new top level central defender is now a priority with Sven Botman facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

We need a specialist left back that can go straight into the side. I wouldn’t be averse to selling Matt Targett, or even returning Lewis Hall to Chelsea if at all possible.

I also think we will spend money on a young goalkeeper who can challenge for a first team berth.

Away from the playing side I would like the Newcastle United owners to release a statement with regards to upgrading St James’ Park or building a completely new stadium. I would prefer the second option.

This will enhance trust between the club’s hierachy and supporters, it will also be an indicator of their long-term vision and commitment.

The last Undertones track that I listened to before I hit the sack, was their anthem of adolescence ‘Teenage Kicks’.

And I know I’ll still be as excited when next season’s fixture list comes out in June, as I was over 40 years ago.