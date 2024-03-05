Opinion

Newcastle United on target to new stunning modern day record – Could be tough and go

It has of course had its disappointments and frustrating moments, however, I think this Newcastle United season has been very good overall.

Especially of course when you take into account all the obstacles thrown in the path of Eddie Howe.

In particular, a Newcastle United treatment room that has ended up standing room (limping room?) only for much of the season so far.

Maybe a case for many Newcastle United fans of not able to see the wood for the trees, especially where entertainment is concerned. Yes, we are all aware of the matches where things could have gone better BUT there have been plenty games where Newcastle United have played so well AND entertained us.

These are the Newcastle United goalscorers in all competitions so far this season (after 3-0 v Wolves and ahead of Chelsea away) – 5 March 2024:

15 Alexander Isak

10 Anthony Gordon

8 Callum Wilson

6 Sean Longstaff

5 Miguel Almiron

4 Fabian Schar, Dan Burn

3 Bruno, Joelinton

2 Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman

1 Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier

(***2 own goals)

S0 74 goals (including the two own goals off…) scored by 20 (TWENTY!) different Newcastle United players.

So how does that compare to previous seasons, number of Newcastle United players scoring and the total of goals?

2022/23 – 77 goals and 15 Newcastle United players scoring

2021/22 – 44 goals and 17 Newcastle United players scoring

2020/21 – 55 goals and 17 Newcastle United players scoring

2019/20 – 50 goals and 18 Newcastle United players scoring

2018/19 – 48 goals and 14 Newcastle United players scoring

2017/18 – 44 goals and 16 Newcastle United players scoring

2016/17 – 100 goals and 15 Newcastle United players scoring (***Championship)

2015/16 – 48 goals and 16 Newcastle United players scoring

2014/15 – 46 goals and 17 Newcastle United players scoring

2013/14 – 48 goals and 12 Newcastle United players scoring

2012/13 – 59 goals and 16 Newcastle United players scoring

2011/12 – 67 goals and 15 Newcastle United players scoring

2010/11 – 64 goals and 13 Newcastle United players scoring

As you can see, 100 goals were scored in that 2016/17 season but that was a second tier campaign and the vast majority of them scored in Championship games.

In terms of top tier campaigns during the Premier League era, Newcastle United are very much in with a chance of a new modern day stunning record.

As you can see, Eddie Howe has done a superb job in turning Newcastle United into a side / squad carrying so much goal threat.

Last season 77 goals in all competitions spread around 17 different scorers, now NUFC already on 74 goals from 20 different scorers in 39 games, with still 12-14 matches remaining.

In the 2001/02 season under Sir Bobby Robson, Newcastle United scored 89 goals in 54 matches with 14 different scorers.

The one to beat though in a campaign when Newcastle United have played in a Premier League season is the 1993/94 season, when in all competitions Newcastle scored 97 goals in 48 games, with, wait for it, only 10 (TEN!) different scorers!! That was the amazing season when Andy Cole (41) and Peter Beardsley (24) hit a stunning 65 goals between the, then Robert Lee (8), Malcolm Allen (7) and then only six other scorers all season and Scott Sellars (4) the fifth highest.

With 74 goals in 39 matches this season, Newcastle United are currently on track to match that 1993/94 season total of 97 goals, if NUFC keep up their average in the remaining 12 guaranteed games (which could turn into 13 or 14 if getting past Man City in the FA Cup…).

On 74 goals now, the Newcastle United players need 24 goals from the last remaining 12-14 matches to set a new modern day goals record (when playing a Premier League campaign) in all competitions.

Whilst to hit the magic 100 goals, Newcastle need another 26 goals in the 12 or more games that remain.

Worth pointing out that despite all the missing players, these last 11 NUFC matches up to and including the 3-0 v Wolves, have seen 26 goals scored in the eleven games.

So it is very much, game on.

If I really want to torture myself, I can daydream that the 100th goal could be the winner in the 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley…

Heading back in time, I haven’t gone through all the stats / seasons but certainly there have been occasions when Newcastle United have reached 100+ goals in a season in all competitions, when playing top tier football.

The last time we won the league was in 1926/97 and in league matches alone, Hughie Gallacher and his teammates managed 96 goals, with another 10 in the FA Cup, for a total of 106 goals.

In 1951/52 Newcastle United actually scored 98 in the league, 15 in the FA Cup, so 113 in total!

Whilst in 1954/55, another FA Cup winning season, it was 89 in the league and 18 in the FA Cup, 107 the total.