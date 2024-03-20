News

Newcastle United official statement – New commercial partner announcement made on Wednesday

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Wednesday morning.

The club confirming they have a new commercial partner.

Quidd added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new / current owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 20 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United and Quidd, the digital collectibles and NFT marketplace and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announce a multi-year partnership as the club’s first official digital collectible partner.

The partnership will provide Newcastle United supporters around the world with the opportunity to build and trade collections of officially licensed digital trading cards, digital video moments, and digital memorabilia on Quidd while unlocking a number of exclusive experiences.

The first series of limited-edition Newcastle United digital trading cards, developed in partnership with Leaf – a leading sports trading card company – will be released on 28th March 2024 at 2pm (GMT) on the Quidd marketplace.

The series will feature over 200 bespoke player cards and will retail starting from just £0.79 per pack of three trading cards, ensuring the inaugural collection is affordable for fans and collectors on any budget.

Commenting on the partnership, Peter Silverstone, chief commercial officer of Newcastle United, said: “Quidd is the ideal partner for our first-ever, officially licensed, digital collection.

“As Newcastle United’s fanbase expands globally, it is important we find new, and innovative, ways to build strong connections with club supporters wherever they are, and across a variety of different platforms.

This innovative partnership with Quidd will allow us to reach and engage club supporters through an exciting digital collection which will augment our much-anticipated future retail offering.”

First established in 2016, Quidd offers state-of-the-art marketplace technology that gives fans and collectors the opportunity to collect and cash out digitally, without the need for crypto or even a credit card.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Newcastle United as we venture further into the world of sports collectibles,” added Michael Bramlage, chief executive officer of Quidd.

“The collecting of football stickers and cards is deeply embedded in football culture. In the same way that the internet, mobile devices and streaming services have profoundly changed the football viewing experience, we are using technology to help transform the football collecting experience.

“Our partnership with Newcastle United will showcase the unique capabilities of digital collectibles as an easy, fast, and fun way to collect, updating a long-cherished hobby for the modern age.”

Sign up now on Quidd to prepare for the first series of limited-edition Newcastle United digital trading cards.’