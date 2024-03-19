News

Newcastle United official statement – More details on trip Down Under

Newcastle United have released an official statement.

This follows up media reports claiming the NUFC squad were set to head to Australia once this Premier League season ends.

The official Newcastle United statement (see below) confirming the two friendlies and giving further details.

Newcastle United official statement – 18 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United will travel to Australia following the conclusion of the Premier League season in May to take on Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars in Melbourne.

The Magpies will kick off the city’s ‘Global Football Week – Melbourne’ event at the world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 7:45pm (all times AEST) on Wednesday 22nd May, taking on a Spurs side managed by one of the city’s favourite sons, Ange Postecoglou.

In an historic double-header at the impressive Marvel Stadium in Melbourne’s Docklands on Friday 24th May, Eddie Howe’s side will face the A-League All Star Men at 5:15pm before the inaugural A- League All Star Women’s team hosts Arsenal Women at 8:05pm.

The post-season trip will mark Newcastle United’s first visit to Oceania since July 2014, when the Magpies won the Football United Tour in New Zealand with victories over Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase Newcastle United at two iconic venues in an iconic city as the club continues to grow globally.

“We are privileged to have so many incredible supporters around the world, and it’s a chance to be able to play in front of many in Australia who wouldn’t ordinarily get the chance to see the team.

“We look forward to engaging with our supporters in Melbourne and giving them the opportunity to feel closer to the club.”

The matches were announced during a special event in Melbourne featuring current Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach and former Socceroo, Mile Jedinak, as well as Spurs’ Chief Football Officer, fellow Australian Scott Munn.

They were joined by Australia’s Minister for Sports and Tourism, Steve Dimopoulos, Western United captain and Australia international, Chloe Logarzo, Melbourne Victory forward, Daniel Arzani, and APL independent chair, Stephen Conroy.

Geoff Jones, Group CEO of event organisers TEG said: “What a huge moment in sport today with the announcement of the Global Football Week Melbourne, where we will see Tottenham Hotspur taking on Newcastle United at the MCG and a double header at Marvel seeing Arsenal Women taking on A League All Stars Women, along with A League All Stars Men vs Newcastle United.

“These games will bring a week of international football games and events to the fans here in Australia. It’s something no sports fan would want to miss!”

Ticket information will be announced shortly.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 26 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)