News

Newcastle United official announcement – Massive Sven Botman surgery blow and expected absence

Really bad news on Sven Botman.

An official Newcastle United announcement (see below) on Wednesday afternoon revealing he is to have surgery.

The club saying that Sven Botman will go under the knife next week, due to a knee injury that he suffered in the FA Cup match at Manchester City on Saturday.

The estimate is that he will be missing the next six to nine months of first team action, which obviously takes us into sometime next season.

Sven Botman has been a quality addition both on and off the pitch, best of look to him on a full recovery and back in action ASAP.

Newcastle United official announcement – 20 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City.

Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday’s match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months.

The Dutch centre-back initially sustained a knee injury in September 2023 and elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan – a decision which saw him return to action in December.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Sven a full and speedy recovery.’