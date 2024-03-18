News

Newcastle United now with two matches confirmed when flying to Australia

Sunday brought news that Newcastle United are heading to Australia.

The Times reporting (see below) that three days after the end of this Premier League season, Newcastle will play Tottenham in a friendly at the MCG on Wednesday 22 May 2024.

Now over in Australia, the A-League Hub have now reported (see below) that Eddie Howe’s side will also play a second friendly, taking on an A-League All Stars team at the Marvel Stadium, also in Melbourne.

A-League Hub report- 18 March 2024:

“22 May: Tottenham v Newcastle (at) MCG

“The Newcastle United men will take on an A-League All Stars team at Marvel Stadium on May 24, before Arsenal Women face an A League Women’s All Stars squad in a double header — with the women’s match played after the men’s.”

The Mag report – 17 March 2024:

An interesting one on Sunday, with reports of a Spurs v Newcastle United friendly having been arranged.

The ‘exclusive’ comes from The Times and says the game is going to be played in Australia.

The report (see below) saying the Spurs v Newcastle friendly will be scheduled for the week leading up to the FA Cup final.

Newcastle United end their season with an away Premier League match at Brentford on Sunday 19 May, with the FA Cup final then taking place on Saturday 25 May.

No details as yet on exact date and kick-off time, nor exactly where in Australia the game will be played.

Martin Hardy of The Times reporting via Twitter – 17 March 2024:

‘Exclusive: Newcastle to play friendly against Spurs in Australia in week leading to FA Cup final following exit to Manchester City yesterday.’

***The Times have followed up that initial report, saying the Spurs v Newcastle game will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday 22 May.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 26 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)