Newcastle United now in line to host (Over 35s) World Cup after positive talks – report

An interesting one on Friday, with claims that the Over 35s World Cup is set to be played at St James’ Park.

It is an initiative (money making exercise!) from the ‘Elite Player Group’ and the idea is to have it yearly.

The Mail now reporting that following talks with various Premier League clubs, Newcastle United are said to be the big favourites to host the inaugural one in June.

The report (see below) says that positive talks have been held by the EPG (Elite Player Group) with NUFC and Newcastle City Council.

I have to say that from the outside, not having even a venue / stadium confirmed only three months in advance of this Over 35s World Cup supposedly set to take place, doesn’t sound great.

Especially as you will only then have to start trying to sell tickets and arrange all the other stuff that will be needed, if indeed Tyneside / Newcastle United are to host this.

The Mail report – 1 March 2024:

‘Newcastle’s St James’ Park is the frontrunner to host the inaugural Over 35s World Cup in June after organisers held positive talks with the Premier League club and local council

St James’ Park is the frontrunner to host the inaugural Over 35s World Cup in June.

Mail Sport revealed earlier this month that there were plans to hold a new tournament in England this summer featuring some of the game’s biggest names.

And we understand Newcastle has emerged as the preferred city to stage all seven games after the competition’s organisers, the Elite Player Group, held positive talks with the Premier League club and local council.

Under the proposals, the tournament will include teams from the eight former winners of the FIFA World Cup – England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Uruguay.

Players must be aged 35 or over and have been capped by their country or made 100 top-flight appearances.

The captains will be Steve McManaman (England), Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina), Emerson (Brazil), Christian Karembeu (France), Kevin Kuranyi (Germany), Marco Materazzi (Italy), Michel Salgado (Spain) and Diego Lugano (Uruguay).

The EPG plan to make the tournament an annual event and want to invite more teams than just the eight past World Cup champions to future competitions.

Matches will be 11-a-side but over 70 minutes and will use rolling substitutes.

Matias Sarasola, the EPG president, told Mail Sport. ‘Never before has one event joined 144 of these kind of former players at the same tournament. It is like the trophy of trophies.’

Sarasola said the EPG have spoken to a number of Premier League clubs about hosting the tournament. However, Mail Sport understands they are now in advanced talks about hiring Newcastle’s St James’ Park, although contracts are still to be signed.’