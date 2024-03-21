Opinion

Newcastle United matchday revenue doesn’t really matter – Some considerations

I have noticed a lively debate on Newcastle United matchday revenue.

The discussions on whether the NUFC owners will stay at St James’ Park or build a brand new stadium on another site, only intensifying things.

One of the arguments is that amongst the key positives of a brand new ground, is a potential significant upturn in the returns from Newcastle United matchday revenue.

However, some claiming that matchday revenues count for very little these days, considering the cash generated elsewhere, especially for Premier League clubs.

As a starting point, have a read of this…

An extract from the official 2022/23 Newcastle United accounts make public in January 2024:

‘Newcastle United Limited

Financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023

Group strategic report

Match income increased £10.4m (38%) from £27.5m to £37.9m, with 7 cup fixtures played in the year (2021-22: 2) as the team progressed to the EFL Cup Final, an enhanced pre-season and mid-season programme and increased revenues from both seasonal and matchday hospitality

Media income rose £41.4m (33%) from £124.1m to £165.5m. The merit award increased in line with the club 4th place finish in the league (2021-22: 11th) and the number of live TV appearances increased to 26 (2021-22: 21).

Commercial income increased £17.4m (66%) from £26.5m to £43.9m with growth in commercial partnerships income together with a number of events in the year most notably the Diriyah Cup in Saudia Arabia in December 2022 and the two Sam Fender concerts in June 23.’

In their first full season, the new Newcastle United owners increasing all three revenue streams compared to 2021/22.

Newcastle United matchday revenue

A rise of 38% (£10.4m) from £27.5m to £37.9m.

Newcastle United media revenue

A rise of 33% (£41.4m) from £124.1m to £165.5m.

Newcastle United commercial revenue

A rise of 66% (£17.4m) from £26.5m to £43.9m.

You can take all kinds of different messages away from these latest published accounts and of course as we all know, the media revenue is indeed the big one, around four times higher than either of the other two.

However, when you add both commercial and matchday, then together they are getting up to around half of what media (basically the TV cash from UK and overseas rights, mainly via Premier League rights).

Plus, the Newcastle United matchday revenue and commercial revenue, are the ones that arguably the NUFC owners can have the biggest direct influence on.

You may not be surprised to know that whilst last season (2022/23) Newcastle United banked around £38m (£37.9m) from matchday revenue, it was Man U who were at the very top of the English clubs with matchday revenue for the season of £129m.

However, more of a surprise, at least for some, is the identity of who was in second place.

That was Tottenham, with £115m matchday revenue for the 2022/23 season.

So Man U banking some £91m more than Newcastle United and Tottenham £77m more than NUFC.

These are massive amounts of money and if say the Newcastle owners don’t make significant changes, over the course of the next decade, the likes of Man U and Spurs will probably each bank something like a £billion more than Newcastle over the course of the next ten years.

The reality is as well, Tottenham have came from pretty much nowhere, in terms of now suddenly becoming potentially the biggest matchday revenue earner of all English clubs. Indeed, if Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, then next season they should comfortably finish top of all English clubs when it comes to matchday revenues, including Man U.

Their new stadium has allowed Tottenham to not only get some 26,000 extra (paying!) fans into each match, it has also radically shifted their position in terms of highest matchday revenue earners.

The next highest English club was Arsenal with £102m in terms of matchday revenue for the 2022/23 season.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham massively benefiting due to their brand new stadiums in recent times that allowed them to bank so much more cash AND increase their capacity by more than 50% each.

A brand new 80,000+ NUFC stadium just up from St James’ Park where Leazes Park and/or Castle Leazes land is, would allow more than 50% more fans in to watch matches and as for the Newcastle United matchday revenue?

Well put it this way, for sure, neither Man U nor Tottenham would be having a £billion advantage over any ten year period.

Also worth pointing out as well, that in the latest Deloitte 2024 report (based on 2022/23 financial stats) on the world’s highest revenue generating football clubs, Newcastle United were in 17th spot.

However, of the top 20, Newcastle United were rock bottom 20th when it came to matchday revenue and indeed far lower than most of the other 19. Indeed, interesting to compare Newcastle United’s matchday revenue figure for last season compared to the three clubs they faced this season in their Champions League group, NUFC £38m last season, compared to PSG £132m, AC Milan £68m and Borussia Dortmund £65m.