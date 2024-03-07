Opinion

Newcastle United fans in denial

Newcastle United fans have watched a season that has been interesting to say the least.

So many talking points with around three quarters of the season now having passed by.

A rollercoaster season of results and emotions for Newcastle United fans, so what to make of it?

Here are some 2023/24 NUFC season stats to compare:

From 16 September 2023 to 2 December 2023

Played 17 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Goals For 34 Goals Against 12

From 7 December 2023 to 27 February 2024

Played 17 Won 16 Drawn 2 Lost 9 Goals For 30 Goals Against 35

My belief is that many Newcastle United fans are in denial about what they have watched, certainly when it comes to those most recent three months or so of games.

What has gone wrong?

Why have we lost our identity?

Why doesn’t Eddie Howe change things?

Why is Howe still picking him?

Why isn’t he picking him?

Why is he keeping this formation?

Why doesn’t Eddie Howe have a Plan B?

Surely this formation has to be given a try?

Why isn’t he using his subs?

Why is Eddie Howe so stubborn?

I understand how frustrating it can get when our team isn’t performing as we would like, losing more than they are winning, conceding more than they are scoring.

However, as I say, I think many Newcastle United fans in denial.

They don’t want to accept the obvious answer.

The last few months have seen a general major drop off in performances and results because… Eddie Howe hasn’t had the players available to deliver the better performances and results.

It really is as simple as that.

You can point to maybe he could have done this in that game, picked this player in that one, however, you are just splitting hairs, moving the deckchairs around on the Titanic.

The good thing is though that we didn’t sink, our captain kept the team afloat in the most difficult of circumstances and steered us into calmer waters.

I know many Newcastle United fans don’t want to see it or accept it, but the nine game run up to and including Blackburn, was incredible really.

I can already hear some Newcastle United fans bellyaching about how some of the performances were whatever BUT little surprise with what Eddie Howe had to work with. Pretty much the same small group of available players and then in the later stages of that run, some of our injured willing to do their bit and come back earlier than possibly ideal, to help the cause when not 100 per cent.

The spirit though and togetherness is something to behold from Eddie Howe and his players, they clearly believe in their boss AND we should too as fans.

Yes Arsenal took us apart but that result and performance wasn’t exactly out of step when it comes to how the Gunners are doing at the minute, a quality team who can do that to anybody when they turn it on.

We then came so close to beating Man City and for me would certainly have done so if having options off the bench to help close out the game.

As for the other seven games in this sequence, five away wins out of the five including an absolutely dominant hammering of the Mackems, a 2-0 win at Fulham, 3-2 at Forest and what a performance / result at Villa who are having such a great season and hadn’t lost at home in the league for ages.

‘Oh, we just crawled past Blackburn.’ Yes, we did, but the key thing is that we did, crawl past them and into the FA Cup last eight. NUFC didn’t crumble and a spirited home game gave us a game and Newcastle didn’t quite click going forward, not helped by Willock and Isak and others just not quite there yet in terms of full fitness and sharpness.

With a lot of the Newcastle United fans who were most vocal and critical, I think their reaction is to say that Wolves at home was proof of why NUFC should have been doing better in the previous months.

I see it as the exact opposite.

The professional, clinical, clever 3-0 over Wolves was for me, proof of just what Eddie Howe has been up against.

He finally had a proper 15 or 16 player group who he had available, particular in midfield and attacking areas.

No wonder Newcastle United won this so comfortably. Yes, Wolves had possession but never really did anything with it and Dubravka only had a few comfortable saves to make.

Eddie Howe’s game plan working perfectly as they allowed Wolves to play in non-dangerous areas and then when taking the ball off them, the transition was excellent. Easily threading balls through to midfield and attacking players and they did the rest.

Eddie Howe then able to bring on quality such as Barnes, Almiron and Miley to easily close out the game, Anderson as well late on but he is a little behind the others in getting back to full fitness. The performance despite losing key player and captain Kieran Trippier but Tino excellent as his replacement.

I reckon Eddie Howe went into that Wolves game very confident, he knew that at last he had a matchday squad again, that bore some resemblance to what he’d had earlier in the season and what he needs to deliver the performances and results on a consistent basis.

Plus of course still delivered without players such as Pope, Tonali and Joelinton who I see as three of our very best and key players.

These next two matches at Chelsea and Man City are massive challenges of course, however, with what Eddie Howe now has available, Newcastle United can travel with hope.