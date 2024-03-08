Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Did they really used to go and watch Sunderland on alternate weeks?

Many years ago I asked my father and uncles if it was true that some Newcastle United fans from North Tyneside would watch Newcastle at home one week, then also travel to watch Sunderland at Roker Park the next week and why?

I was informed that it had happened.

However, just by day-trippers and not proper Newcastle United fans.

Real Geordies from both sides of the River Tyne would never go and support the mackems under any circumstances and that none of our family ever did.

That was a good enough answer for me back then.

Ever since I have unashamedly wanted our local rivals to fail in everything they strive to achieve as a football club.

The feeling is very much mutual of course.

Intense regional and city rivalry was never meant to be a utopian love-in.

Only a couple of weeks ago some mackems were suggesting that Newcastle had peaked and found their Premier League level, hovering around 10th place in the Premier League… “All that money spent, blah, blah, blah to finish in mid-table etc.”

After a pumping in the third round of the FA Cup by Newcastle United, when they surrendered their home end and black cats bar (and also made a complete laughing stock of themselves with the worst flag display ever seen), you could have been forgiven for expecting the jealous Sunderland fans to have become a bit more sheepish and humble.

Not a chance of that though and after sacking Tony Mowbray upon drawing Newcastle in the Cup, they have since went through yet another manager, due to their delusional fanbase.

Not many decent blokes last long at Sunderland. These are the people who still idolise Sam Allardyce and Roy Keane after all (Paolo Di Canio also springs to mind).

A potential play-off place in the Championship this season has disappeared and they have more chance of being relegated to League 1 again.

“Seeyx ina rowa ya’knaa’s marra” will never sound sweeter if they take yet another beating off Southampton at St Mary’s this weekend.

Yes Sunderland have lost their last five League games on the trot.

Newcastle United on the other hand head to Stamford Bridge this coming Monday handily placed for a top six or seven position that will hopefully deliver us European football once again.

I said the other day that all in all I’m happy with the way this season has panned out due to certain circumstances.

The coming of age and performances of exciting young players like Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley have also cheered me no end.

We’ve a lot to look forward to and I cannot wait for the club to get cracking again with our recruitment drive in the summer.

If any Newcastle United fans aren’t happy with the speed of the progress at our club, then I suggest that they just go and hop on a bus and head to Sunderland for a day out to watch the mackems.

Just like in the good old days of the 1950s and 60s eh?

Aye that’ll be right.