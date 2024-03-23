Videos

Newcastle United duo star in England Elite League 5-1 hammering of Poland

It was an England Elite League debut for seventeen year old Lewis Miley on Friday night.

Playing away against Poland in Bialystok, along with Newcastle United teammate Lewis Hall, Miley fitted in perfectly despite being very much on the young side in this England under 20s team.

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley started and starred in this 5-1 England Elite League hammering of Poland. The NUFC duo subbed off in the 72nd and 78th minutes respectively when England were 4-0 up, before both sides scored in the closing stages.

This England Elite League side dominated throughout and played some really good football, regularly cutting Poland apart. The only surprise was that it took until the 40th minute for Aston Villa’s Tim Ireogbunam to give the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

Man of the match Dane Scarlett (Tottenham) then scored and excellent hat-trick in the opening 25 minutes of the second half as the England under 20s turned their dominance into goals.

After the Newcastle pair were subbed off, Poland got a consolation, before Leicester’s Ben Nelson restored the four goal advantage late on.

Great to see Lewis Miley so effortlessly fitting in at this level but a special mention for Lewis Hall.

I don’t think any Newcastle United fans should be writing him off too quickly, despite the lack of game time in his initial period at NUFC. Playing at left-back, Hall was excellent, especially going forward, clearly a very talented player as he had shown at Chelsea. The lifelong Newcastle fan showed real quality on the ball and was trusted to take a lot of the set-pieces, producing some excellent deliveries.

The England Elite Squad now head to the Mestsky Stadium for another away game, to face the Czech Republic under 20s on Tuesday.

Final Scoreline:

Poland under 20s 1 England under 20s 5

England: 1 James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), 2 Jadel Kotongo (Peterborough United, loan from Manchester City), 3 Lewis Hall (Newcastle United, loan from Chelsea), 4 Tim Ireogbunam (Aston Villa), 5 Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United) ©, 6 Nelson Abbey (Olympiacos), 7 Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion), 8 Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), 9 Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur), 10 Lewis Miley (Newcastle United), 11 Micah Hamilton (Manchester City)

Substitutes: 18 Bobby Clark (Liverpool) for Wharton 56, 19 Ben Nelson (Leicester) for Edwards 72, 14 Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United) for Miley 72, 17 Martial Godo (Wigan) for Fellows 72, 21 Luke Chambers (Liverpool) for Hall 78, 16 Alfie Devine (Plymouth Argyle) for Iroegbunam 78, 13 Tommy Simkin (Forest Green Rovers, loan from Stoke City) for Beadle 78, 20 Kaide Gordan for Hamilton 78

Thursday 21 March

Portugal 5 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth arriving as a 60th minute sub with Sweden already 4-1 down and Alexander Isak playing the full match but not getting on the scoresheet. The friendly taking place in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes. This was also the first game for Sweden with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, after he took over in late February 2024 after leaving Blackburn.

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s 1 England U20s 5

Saturday 23 March

England v Brazil (Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes)

Denmark v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

Slovakia v Austria (Martin Dubravka)

Monday 25 March

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Russia v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League