Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets – Why 9 loyalty points difference Blackburn and Manchester City?

It was interesting to see that when it came to Newcastle United away tickets in the FA Cup, the away allocation for Manchester City sold out eventually at 2 loyalty points,

Whilst in the last round for the game at Blackburn Rovers, we sold out at 11 loyalty points.

At Man City we appear to have an allocation of around 7,800, whilst at Ewood Park the allocation was some 600 less, around 7,200 Newcastle United away tickets.

Newcastle United haven’t got to the FA Cup very often in recent times, only four times this century, losing them all. With the last occasion being during the Covid pandemic when a team led by Bruceless meekly surrendered at St James’ Park. Coincidentally to Man City by two goals to nil, a scoreline that if anything, flattered the home side.

When we get to the FA Cup fifth round we usually progress, having done so on nine consecutive occasions in a row since this season’s round of 16 opponents did for us with that Roy Wegerle goal in 1993.

So, with the tie against Manchester City being a round further into the competition, and a Saturday kick off, albeit later than the traditional 3pm, I am left wondering why it is a seemingly less appealing prospect than a trip to Ewood Park on a Tuesday evening?

Me and the lad were unsuccessful in the ballot for the Blackburn tie, the sad irony being that a pre-existing commitment meant a trip to the Etihad this week isn’t possible, but with three loyalty points, it seems a ticket was ours for the taking, had circumstances been different.

Of course, we could have elected to purchase a couple with the sole intention of bolstering our points totals, but we didn’t… and if there are any empty seats in the away end this Saturday, don’t look at us!

Since the turn of the century, our last fifteen visits to the home of Blackburn Rovers have yielded a mixed bag of results, six wins and five losses, although three of those victories were in the FA cup.

As for trips to the Etihad, apart from a 2-0 Ronaldo Aarons inspired win in the league cup back in 2014, its been slim pickings, Newcastle United having suffered eight consecutive league defeats since then.

Having established that….

We have more tickets for the Etihad.

Manchester (in my opinion) is more accessible on a Saturday teatime than Blackburn is on a weekday evening.

However…

We usually win in the fifth round but not the sixth round.

Plus, Blackburn is a place we tend to come away from with better results than when we play at Man City.

I can only conclude that Newcastle United fans are less inclined to travel to a game that we perhaps expect to lose, as opposed to one we’d expect to win.

Interested in others’ views concerning this one, especially those who chose to go to Blackburn but not Man City.

Either way, I have a feeling that we might just sneak a win and do a cup double over that odious outfit from Eastlands.

A victory that would propel us back to Wembley and surely eclipse the one we managed in the League Cup back in 2014.

HTL