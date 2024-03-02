Opinion

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 3 Wolves 0.

We’ve had some spectacular highs and gut-wrenching lows this season, sometimes in the same game. This was a steady, controlled and disciplined performance, which I was truly thankful for.

Everyone knew their role and stuck to it.

Confidence radiated through the team from front to back, and despite the lack of thrills, it was an immensely enjoyable performance.

Our defence, and the midfield that is there to protect it, looked much more commanding, and there were good performances all over the park.

We scored three well-taken goals, and limited Wolves to a few chances. They were a beaten team long before the final whistle. File this game under satisfying.

Martin Dubravka – 8

Confident and assured.

Made a couple of good saves, claimed every cross, and distributed well.

We miss Nick Pope but not too much.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Gave a few passes away but ran the right-hand side while he was on the pitch.

Fabian Schar – 9

An excellent display.

Barely allowed Wolves a look-in and passed well.

Started the move that led to our first goa and a great assist for Tino’s.

Sven Botman – 8

Much better.

His best display since he returned from injury.

Covered the Wolves attacks and was much more confident with the ball

Dan Burn – 8

Has taken more than his share of criticism this season but there was no cause for complaint today.

Dealt well with the Wolves attack and posed a threat in attack.

Sean Longstaff – 7

Worked hard but looked a bit off the pace.

Took the safe option too often for me.

Needs to be more creative.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

Probably edged player of the match for me.

Typified the controlled, but enterprising football, that won Newcastle this game.

Teammates must love him. He’s always happy to receive the ball, seldom loses it, and usually tries to do something positive with it.

Joe Willock – 8

Great to have him back.

Not sure I can quantify the difference he made but the team seemed so much better balanced with him in it

Jacob Murphy – 8

Played well.

Worked his bits off, showed some sparks of creativity, and provided the cross – a good one at that – which led to our second goal.

Alexander Isak – 8

Toiled alone up front for large chunk of this game, he’s not really a target man.

But he stuck to the task, never gave Wolves a moment of respite, and scored a poacher’s goal.

Anthony Gordon – 9

Another great performance.

Never stopped, never allowed the Wolves defence to relax, and scored the goal that put daylight between the two teams.

Some of my mates had him down as player of the match and I didn’t argue with them.

SUBS:

Tino Livramento – 8

Subbed on for Tripps and probably played better.

I can’t recall him being troubled defensively, was outstanding on the ball, and waltzed clean through the Wolves defence for the clincher.

Harvey Barnes – 6

Didn’t make a huge contribution but thank God he’s back. He’s quality on and off the ball.

Lewis Miley – 6

Did OK for the 20 minutes he was on.

With Willock and Anderson fit, I can’t see him starting too often, but the boy has done great for us when we’ve needed him.

Miguel Almiron – 7

As he did when subbed on at Blackburn, he gave the team a lift when he came on.

Bags of energy and used the ball well.

That’s not always the case with Miggy but he was good today.

Elliot Anderson -N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

This should have been his breakthrough season but he’s still got time to make his mark.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports