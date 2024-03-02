News

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 3 Wolves 0.

A game that saw United run out very much the deserved winners.

Newcastle United fans seeing their team take the lead on 14 minutes through Alexander Isak, then never really look back.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match:

As you can see, eight players getting a rating of higher than 7.0, all eight of them playing for Newcastle United.

Seven starters and sub Tino Livramento.

Man of the match Anthony Gordon (7.9), helping to create the first goal and then scoring the second, as well as an all round quality performance.

(***The Whoscored system only allows ratings for four of the subs to show at any one time, Almiron was rated 6.2 by their automated system)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports